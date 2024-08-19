If AI is going to take off on phones, here’s what needs to happen

AI development has sped up dramatically in recent months, especially when it comes to smartphones. However, it feels like the big players (Apple, Google and Samsung, I'm looking at you) are making a major mistake when it comes to actually selling AI to customers.

If you have been following the news then you might have noticed that Samsung and Apple plan to add subscriptions to their AI systems in the future. While we don't know what features will actually be withheld, or perhaps added, it isn't a great look from the outside. I don't think it will help to push sales of the new phones due to several reasons, mainly the added cost, and I think it shows that companies are focusing on the wrong place.

Apple, Samsung and Google have already stumbled upon the perfect solution, at least in my eyes, for how to entice people to take up AI and eventually move to the more expensive devices.

Adding basic AI features to the cheap phones is fantastic

Samsung has indicated plans to add certain AI features to the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. At the same time, there are rumors Apple plans to bring certain Apple Intelligence features to the iPhone SE 4. Those among you with a keen eye may have noticed this follows the trend set by the Google Pixel 8a, which had many of the same AI tools as the Google Pixel 8.

I believe that AI should never be the main reason to buy a phone as I think that it allows companies to use consumers as free beta testers. It also often means that we end up buying a phone for a feature that may not work, and may never even be released. It feels dishonest and this is especially true when the phone manufacturer heavily advertises AI as being a main part of the phone.

I hate the idea of paying a lot of money for a new phone to make use of a great new feature, only to then have to pay a subscription on top of that. However, the idea of placing AI on a cheaper version of the phones, and locking some of the more gimmicky features behind a subscription while the features on the more expensive phone remain free seems like a better idea.

Adding AI to cheaper phones helps more people

Another bonus to adding AI to cheaper phones is that it offers it to more people, especially people who might need it. The truth is that many of the most advanced smartphones are simply out of the majority of people's price range. This is especially true for elderly people or disabled people. This is tragic as these are also the people that AI can most help.

There is a danger that developers focus on making AI do things that don't benefit the majority of people. The truth is that features like in-person translation and generative assistants will always be more helpful than being able to generate an image, add a doodle to a photo or quickly write a song. If you happen to lock these features behind an expansive phone and a subscription then it just feels predatory.

I want to see more devices come with AI to help people who need it, and I know that the best way to do that is to introduce it to cheaper phones. However, I also know that companies need to recoup their expenses, after all creating and maintaining AI isn't cheap. Subscriptions are a known way of managing to bring in a constant source of money, after all, Apple One has seen some success, but I think relying on it is a mistake.

The other alternative would be to create a series of phones that specialize in using AI to help people who need it. Obviously, that wouldn't be something like the Rabbit R1, but the concept is a sound one. For the time being, I think keeping features that help people with accessibility is no bad thing, and I think introducing them to the cheaper versions of the phones will even allow the manufacturers to make some profit.

Subscriptions aren't all bad, but they aren't the solution

I don't think we will ever see the end of subscriptions, and they honestly aren't all bad. As I said, the Apple One sub offers users a fair amount for their money and the value will only go up thanks to the recent announcements coming for Apple TV. However, I think we need to seriously consider why people want AI and how we value it.

The next few months will be a real learning experience with the introduction of the iPhone 16 and the limitation of Apple Intelligence compared with Samsung introducing as many of its phones to Galaxy AI as possible. I feel the different approaches will tell us a lot about what resonates with customers. As such only time will tell what the best way to sell AI is, but I think subscriptions are leading phone makers down the wrong path.