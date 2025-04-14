I regret spending money on most AI subscriptions — except this one

For many, the free tier of ChatGPT provides enough of an AI experience. Users can access web search and get answers in real time, generate images with the native GPT-4o image generator (though limited), customize GPTs and upload documents for summarization.



However, a $20 monthly investment unlocks a lot more. ChatGPT Plus is available on a monthly subscription that you can cancel any time. It offers significantly more enhancements designed to significantly boost productivity and refine the user experience for users who want more.



With Google offering so many AI-powered tools for free, here’s why I believe you are better off skipping the Gemini Advanced subscription for now, and adding ChatGPT Plus into your monthly AI budget.

No more waiting with priority access

If you’ve jumped on recent viral trends like generating images of yourself as an action figure or playing around with Ghibli-style images within the free tier, you know that the wait is real.



For stuff like this, the priority access of ChatGPT Plus is everything. With a subscription you’ll discover noticeably faster response and generation times. During peak usage, when free users might face frustrating delays, Plus subscribers enjoy consistent availability and quicker output. Once you’ve seen how fast ChatGPT can be, you’re not going to go back to waiting in line.

Access to advanced GPT models

Beyond speed, ChatGPT Plus provides access to the advanced GPT-4o model for extended use. While free users have limited interaction with this more sophisticated AI, Plus subscribers can leverage its improved reasoning and deeper understanding capabilities more extensively. This access translates to more nuanced and complex interactions.

For those who work with data, ChatGPT Plus offers advanced data analysis tools. Subscribers can effortlessly create interactive charts and tables directly from uploaded datasets with far less limits than the free tier. This capability significantly enhances efficiency, which is always a win.

Custom GPTs and early feature access

ChatGPT Plus empowers users with custom GPTs and early access to cutting-edge features. The ability to create and share tailored AI agents for specific tasks or industries opens up new levels of personalization and utility.



I recently used custom GPTs to find media contacts for my latest novel. For me, this kind of access is priceless. With ChatGPT Plus, users can create and share custom GPTs tailored to specific tasks or industries. Additionally, subscribers often receive early access to new features and improvements, staying ahead of the curve in AI advancements.



OpenAI very rarely drops a new tool that is only available to Pro users. But often, free tier users are out of luck when OpenAI drops a new feature. Plus users are almost always given access first. That means you’ll get early access to cutting-edge features without the limit of the free tier.

Advanced Voice Mode with Vision

My neighbor and I were chatting and she mentioned she sometimes relies on ChatGPT as a therapist. My reaction was, “Have you tried it with Voice Mode?” While ChatGPT is certainly no replacement for a licensed professional, having what feels like real conversations with Advanced Voice Mode is pretty great.



I've used this feature for many things, including getting ready for the day. This feature not only improves accessibility but also provides a richer, more human-like dialogue for users who prefer to communicate verbally.

Long-term memory functionality

Finally, a significant step towards more personalized and continuous interactions is long-term memory functionality.

Currently being rolled out to Plus subscribers, this feature enables ChatGPT to remember past conversations, leading to more contextually relevant and tailored responses over time, fostering a more intuitive and efficient AI partnership.

Final thoughts

There’s never been a better time to spring for the ChatGPT Plus subscription. OpenAI consistently releases their newest features for Plus subscribers while Google has offered some of their best AI tools to users for free in an effort to democratize AI.

While the free version of ChatGPT lays a solid foundation, the Plus subscription elevates the experience across the board.

With faster responses, extended access to advanced models, and a suite of powerful additional features like image generation and real-time browsing, the $20 monthly investment can translate into tangible gains in productivity and efficiency.

Although the subscription does automatically renew, you can cancel at any time, so you’re not locked in.



Give it a try and let me know what you think in the comments!