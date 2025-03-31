Elon Musk's AI company just engulfed X for $33 billion — here's what that means

News
By published

The sale combines 'data, models, compute, distribution, and talent'

Elon Musk&#039;s face over Grok AI logo
(Image credit: VINCENT FEURAY / Getty Images)

Elon Musk has officially announced the sale of X in an "all-stock transaction" — but not to a competitor. Instead, the website formally known as Twitter has been acquired by Musk’s very own AI venture, xAI.

A $33 billion sale, this move combines two of the largest companies in Musk’s growing portfolio. Musk originally bought Twitter in 2022 for a total of $44 billion.

“xAI and X’s futures are intertwined. Today we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution, and talent,” Musk said in a post on X.

“This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach. The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to the core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge.”

What is xAI?

xAI was founded in 2023. In the rush against the likes of OpenAI and Google to advance artificial intelligence, xAI has very much the same aim. xAI, at the moment, is best known for Grok — the AI chatbot that started out integrated into X before being spun out on its own.

Grok is similar to ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude. It has image-generation abilities, can discuss trending topics, code websites, and think deeply about topics.

Like other competing AI brands, xAI is also working on research in the background, developing artificial intelligence in other ways.

In his announcement post about the merger, Musk described X as “the digital town square where more than 600m active users go” before highlighting the opportunity to combine data and models.

It isn’t yet clear what this means for users of X, or for future development of AI under the branding but it looks very much like a consolidation move to shore up the development of Grok against ChatGPT and Gemini.

Grok 2

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

xAI has already used data from the social media site during its initial training program, learning from real-time data and this merger will likely expedite this process. Musk claims combining the two companies would lead to delivering "smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people."

Regardless of Musk's reputational standing at present, Grok is an AI tool to be reckoned with — as we found out ourselves this month during the Tom's Guide AI Madness chatbot tournament.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 107 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
3
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
4
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$624.89
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Our Review
7
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
8
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
10
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Show more
Alex Hughes
AI Editor

Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.

Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.

In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.

Alex aims to make the complicated uncomplicated, cutting out the complexities to focus on what is exciting.

When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about ai
Popular memes recreated in a Studio Ghibli art style in ChatGPT

The controversial ChatGPT 'Studio Ghibli' trend explained — what you need to know
Playground AI road and palm trees AI image

Forget ChatGPT— this site offers mind-blowing AI image generation for free
Nicole Kidman in &quot;Holland&quot; movie now streaming on Prime Video

I watched Prime Video’s new thriller with Nicole Kidman — and now I need to rethink my entire subscription
See more latest
Most Popular
iPad Pro M4
Apple’s M6 iPad Pro reportedly in early development — and it could have an Apple C2 modem
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders may be later than expected — here’s the latest rumored date
The iPad Pro propped on a bench.
Apple’s M5 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro reportedly on track to launch this year — what we know
Apple Health on iPhone and Apple Watch
iOS 19 could pack an 'AI doctor' in your iPhone — here's how
Popular memes recreated in a Studio Ghibli art style in ChatGPT
The controversial ChatGPT 'Studio Ghibli' trend explained — what you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 console on a blue background
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live — how to watch, and latest updates
Reese Witherspoon in Fear
This '90s Reese Witherspoon classic is so bad it's good — and it's leaving Tubi soon
Peacock app on a tablet with popcorn
New on Peacock in April 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Danny (Willa Fitzgerald) and Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) about to kiss in Netflix&#039;s &quot;Pulse&quot;.
I watch Netflix for a living — here’s the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week
The White Lotus; Dying for Sex
5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, HBO and more (March 24-30)