Meta AI voice will be available 'in the coming days' — including celebrity voices

If you've ever wanted to have the likes of Keegan-Michael Key or Kristen Bell respond to you as your own personal AI, then Meta AI is offering just that.

As part of Meta AI voice, the company's Generative AI lead, Ahmad Al-Dahle, has shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the recording with the stars.

In a video post on X (formerly Twitter), Al-Dahle showcased a 48-second clip featuring Key, Bell, John Cena, Awkwafina, and Dame Judi Dench — and the latter seems to be the one taking things most seriously.

Meta AI's celebrity voices are coming very soon

Behind the scenes creating Meta AI voice. pic.twitter.com/o6UCyXKjFMSeptember 28, 2024

Whichever star you're picking to voice your interactions with the recently upgraded chatbot, you won't be waiting long. It will be available as part of the AI experience in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook.

After an X user asked about the rollout plans, Al-Dahle responded "It's rolling out, so you should get it in the coming days".

It's certainly an eclectic mix of talent, and it'll be interesting to see whether this is a flash in the pan or if the company will recruit additional talent to record lines. I've crossed my fingers for Samuel L. Jackson or Morgan Freeman, but we'll have to wait and see.

The new voices were revealed as part of Meta Connect 2024, where the tech giant also showcased new AR glasses and the Meta Quest 3S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors