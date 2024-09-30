Meta AI voice will be available 'in the coming days' — including celebrity voices
Who will you choose?
If you've ever wanted to have the likes of Keegan-Michael Key or Kristen Bell respond to you as your own personal AI, then Meta AI is offering just that.
As part of Meta AI voice, the company's Generative AI lead, Ahmad Al-Dahle, has shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the recording with the stars.
In a video post on X (formerly Twitter), Al-Dahle showcased a 48-second clip featuring Key, Bell, John Cena, Awkwafina, and Dame Judi Dench — and the latter seems to be the one taking things most seriously.
Meta AI's celebrity voices are coming very soon
Behind the scenes creating Meta AI voice. pic.twitter.com/o6UCyXKjFMSeptember 28, 2024
Whichever star you're picking to voice your interactions with the recently upgraded chatbot, you won't be waiting long. It will be available as part of the AI experience in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook.
After an X user asked about the rollout plans, Al-Dahle responded "It's rolling out, so you should get it in the coming days".
It's certainly an eclectic mix of talent, and it'll be interesting to see whether this is a flash in the pan or if the company will recruit additional talent to record lines. I've crossed my fingers for Samuel L. Jackson or Morgan Freeman, but we'll have to wait and see.
The new voices were revealed as part of Meta Connect 2024, where the tech giant also showcased new AR glasses and the Meta Quest 3S.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.