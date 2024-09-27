Meta’s AI chatbot just got a huge free upgrade — 5 prompts to try now

At this week's Meta Connect 2024, the company announced plans to launch a new voice feature for Meta AI aimed at improving users’ experience with celebrity voices and lip-synched translations. Users can now choose different voice options for Meta AI Voice, including added celebrity voice AI clones from Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kristen Bell.



These voices will be available across all Meta platforms including Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Facebook. In addition, AI-powered translations will allow for users to correspond with a more global reach. The good news is, even without the Meta AI Voice feature, you can still chat and get responses from the AI-voices of celebrities.



With more personalized responses and business integration, these Meta AI chatbot updates unlock powerful new possibilities for personal and professional use. I had a ton of fun with these prompts, and they inspired even more ideas as I dove deeper into all the latest from Meta AI features. Here’s a look at how I tried out the new features with five creative prompts — a mix of fun, funny, and useful.

1. Plan a 3-day itinerary for a family trip to Paris

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

As a fan of Emily in Paris, I am thrilled by the thoroughness of this plan. It has a delightful balance of iconic landmarks and local experiences. It includes all the iconic tourist spots like the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame, and the Louvre, but also includes local experiences sprinkled in such as Montmartre, local markets and enjoying a Seine River Cruise. The variety of activities are practical for all ages and energy levels while also making efficient use of our time.

2. Create a short comedy routine between John Cena and Awkwafina

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell screenshot)

The comedic contrast and physical comedy here did not disappoint. The juxtaposition between John Cena, a serious wrestler and Awkwafina, a goofy comedian, created a dynamic duo. The simple setup and quick-witted dialogue were a lot of fun between the characters — who surprisingly had a lot of chemistry. I will definitely be trying this one again.

3. Create a debate over candy corn between two historical figures

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

Whether you love candy corn or not, this prompt did not disappoint with intriguing points from both sides of the argument. The results of this prompt have all the aspects of a good debate including strong opinions, contrasting personalities, playful jabs and witty banter. I tried this a few times with both historical and current figures and the results were equally fun every time.

4. Recommend three podcasts on personal development according to Kristen Bell

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

This is a great list because not only does it really feel like my pal Kristen Bell is suggesting these, but the mix of practical advice, inspiration, and scientific insights is appealing. I don’t typically listen to this type of podcast, so I am intrigued by the results. I am a big fan of Tim Ferriss and have known Lewis Howes for decades, as we went to the same boarding school. I'm a big fan of his work. I’m definitely going to dive into the Happier podcast. I have heard good things but haven’t had the chance to check it out yet. I’m definitely looking forward to these.

5. Ask Judi Dench to give me a recipe that utilizes chocolate and an avocado

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell)

Going into this prompt I knew the AI was going to give me some type of mousse or pudding recipe. Sure enough, it did. But, what I wasn't expecting was how much more appealing the recipe sounds when delivered in the voice of Judi Dench. She makes it sound so delicious that now I want to invite her over to enjoy it with me. This prompt is definitely one I'm going to try again with all my favorite recipes and celebrities.

