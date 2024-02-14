I put 7 AI image generators to the test to create the perfect Valentine’s Day card — here’s the winner

AI image generators allow those of us not blessed with artistic prowess to transform the rough sketches we can kind of imagine in our minds into images that actually look decent.

On days like February 14, when personalized efforts are especially appreciated, a custom Valentine’s Day card can go a long way to make your significant other feel valued.

You can ask an AI image generator (some of them are even free) to recreate a fond memory or illustrate the other person in a way that shows what you see when you look at them. In a few seconds, you'll start getting results.

The possibilities are very much endless and they also differ between one artificial intelligence model and the next.

We wanted to put these models to the test to find out which AI image generator creates the best Valentine’s Day card. Using the prompt to "create a romantic painting of a young couple walking on the beach in an Art Deco style," seven AI image tools showed off their best skills.

Introducing the AI image generators

1. MidJourney

(Image credit: MidJourney)

MidJourney mixed together a warm palette of colors and presented us with a couple walking along a beach – just as we requested. The silhouette feels a bit like it was borrowed from a stock photo library and appears just a bit too structured for my liking compared to how the rest of the image blends together.

2. DALL-E3

(Image credit: DALL-E 3)

Open AI’s image creation model certainly embraced its Art Deco training sets. Clean lines and pleasant geometric shapes surround our couple as they walk off into the sunset. The whole image is sharp, crisp, and symmetrical.

3. Google ImageFX

(Image credit: Google ImageFX)

Google asked me to drop the word “young” from my prompt, claiming it went against its policies. Once I complied, the image generator presented me with quite an interesting creation.

4. Leonardo

(Image credit: Leonardo/Future)

I particularly liked the little reflection of the young lovers that Leonardo voluntarily came up with. Sometimes you don’t know exactly what it is that you want, so it’s appreciated when an AI image generator presents the occasional nugget of creativity.

5. Meta Imagine

(Image credit: Meta Imagine/Future)

I absolutely love the seaside setting that Meta Imagine painted! A great use of colours, shading, and patterns to create a stunning sky and ocean.

6. Ideogram

(Image credit: Ideogram/Future)

The generated image I received from Ideogram (pronounced eye-diogram) feels like a mashup of different elements I’ve already seen in the previously generated images. The end result is not completely bad, but it isn’t among my favourites either.

7. Adobe Firefly

(Image credit: Adobe Firefly)

I couldn’t find much fault in the image generated by Adobe Firefly. The unexpected mountain setting was a welcome surprise and the image is so calm and aesthetically pleasing that I found myself staring at it for some time.

Verdict

If you were to ask me to recommend an AI image generator to create a Valentine’s Day card, I’d suggest you give Adobe Firefly a shot. It did feel that it was pushing the boundaries of Art Deco. But for what it ignored in terms of styling, it made up for by perfectly encapsulating the feelings I wanted to evoke with my prompt.

Adobe created a stunning snapshot of an intimate moment between a couple that has been frozen in time. All the different elements are beautifully drawn – perfect to grace the cover of a Valentine’s Day card.