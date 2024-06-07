DuckDuckGo just launched private access to AI chatbots — and they won’t be able to train on your data

News
By
published

Chat to popular AI chatbots without compromising your privacy

DuckDuckGo logo on phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DuckDuckGo is best known for its privacy-focussed search engine, which promises not to track what you’re doing. The company also offers a number of other privacy-centric products including a web browser and private email addresses. And, like most tech firms, it’s also jumping onto the AI bandwagon — but in a way that it claims won’t compromise your privacy.

DuckDuckGo isn’t developing its own privacy-centric AI. Instead it’s offering access to other company’s chatbots — starting with OpenAI’s GPT 3.5, Claude 3 Haiku, alongside the open-source Meta Llama 3 and Mixtral 8X7B

The difference compared to using these chatbots elsewhere is that DuckDuckGo has promised to keep your interactions anonymous by default.That means chats are kept private, anonymized by DuckDuckGo itself.

How does DuckDuckGo protect AI data?

DuckDuckGo essentially acts as the middleman, sending what you type to the chatbot in question. That means that the bot only captures DuckDuckGo’s IP address, and not your own. The company will also remove all metadata that could contain other personal information before those chat requests are sent over.

While the chats won’t be permanently saved, DuckDuckGo has noted that some AI providers “may store chats temporarily”. Agreements with the providers mean that chats will be deleted within 30 days, which also means that the contents can’t be used for AI model training. Plus the fact DuckDuckGo is acting as that middle man means these conversations can’t be traced back to you.

DuckDuckGo AI will be free to use, but there will be a daily limit on what you can do. There are no paid options that increase those limits, or give you access to more advanced models — but the company admits that could be something it offers in the future. It also promised that more chat models will be added to its system, and may include models hosted by DuckDuckGo or its users. 

DuckDuckGo AI chat is available to use right now, and you need to head to either duck.ai or duckduckgo.com/chat to check it out for yourself. There’s also a Chat tab on the DuckDuckGo search results page — under the search bar on the right side. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 258 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
3
Google Pixel Unlocked Phones
Amazon
$999
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
7
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
8
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Grey)
Our Review
10
Total by Verizon - Apple...
Total by Verizon
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.