OpenAI confirms ChatGPT event for Monday — 'feels like magic'

News
By
published

All those rumors about a search engine were inaccurate

OpenAI logo on phone sitting on top of laptop keyboard
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Everyone is speculating on OpenAI's event on Monday. Many assumed the company would announce an ChatGPT-powered search engine. Others thought the firm might announce a new open-source language model for its popular ChatGPT service. OpenAI's Sam Altman put an end to those rumors with a post on X.

Altman posted on X, saying that the event's focus is "not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we've been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love!" 

It "feels like magic to me. Monday 10am PT," he said to finish the post. 

Of course, that only means OpenAI won't launch an AI-based search engine tomorrow. There's still a good chance the company could roll out a search tool at some point. Companies like Perplexity are heavily pushing AI search. Google, the leader in search, is experimenting with AI results in the main search feed through Search Generative Experience (SGE).

If OpenAI were to roll out a search engine at some point, there could be some substantial benefits. "The significant benefit of pairing a platform like ChatGPT with the web crawler-based search is that it allows the language model to act like your own personal search guru — not only finding you the information but presenting it in a way that is easy to understand and use," our AI expert Ryan Morrison wrote in his OpenAI search preview.

Morrison also noted that OpenAI faces an uphill battle to beat Google in search. "To beat Google at its own game, OpenAI has a bit of an uphill struggle because Google itself is working on integrating LLM-powered analysis into its search results," he wrote. 

What else could OpenAI be working on if it's not a search announcement? Morrison posted some speculation on X. "Possible open-source small language model, GPT-4 coming to free ChatGPT, Updated data cutoff in ChatGPT, and still might see improved web search in ChatGPT." If any of those are accurate, it could still be a very exciting event for OpenAI and its fans. 

Thankfully, we just have to wait through the weekend, as we can catch the event on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 10AM PT (1PM ET). As is the OpenAI tradition, it'll happen just before Google I/O gets underway on May 14. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 87 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy A54
(128GB Black)
1
SAMSUNG Galaxy A54 5G A...
Amazon
$449.99
View
6-month plan free
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy A54
3
Samsung - Galaxy A54 5G 128GB...
Best Buy
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
5
Google Pixel 7a 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
6
Google Pixel 7a 128GB in Sea...
Verizon Wireless
View
Google Pixel 6a
(Black)
7
Total by Verizon - Google...
Total by Verizon
$299.99
View
Google Pixel 6a
(Black)
8
Tracfone - Google Pixel 6a...
Tracfone
$299.99
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
(64GB)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone SE 64GB Starlight
Apple
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
10
Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.