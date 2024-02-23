AppleCare might soon have its own AI assistant — here’s what you need to know

AppleCare is testing a new ChatGPT-like system to help offer faster, more reliable, customer care, according to reports. However, this program is currently only available to a select few advisors.

According to MacRumors, Apple has launched a new pilot program, called “Ask” that AppleCare support advisors can use while dealing with customer issues. This tool can automatically generate answers to any technical question it is given, which can then be relayed to the customer via online chats or over the phone.

“Ask” generates these answers from Apple’s internal knowledge base, and it allows the advisor to rate the answers as either “helpful” or “unhelpful”. If needed, the advisor can also ask up to five follow-up questions per topic, which allows for more detailed answers. While it is only a few test subjects, Apple is planning on making the tool more accessible in the future.

An AI assistant would likely help to shorten the amount of time each support advisor is on the phone with a customer, thus lowering overall wait times. Apple has encouraged its advisors to use “Ask” before any other search methods or consulting a senior advisor. It has also made it clear that, as the tool is linked to Apple’s internal knowledge base, the answers will be factual, traceable, and useful.

There is certainly a need for fast and effective support when dealing with technology issues, and “Ask” appears like it would be a major help in that area. It will be interesting to see how far Apple takes the tool. For instance, if it will be accessible to retail store Geniuses to help customers in person. One other possible route would be to give a reduced version to customers to allow them to request answers themselves, and stop them from doing things like placing their phones in rice.

Businesses are slowly learning the best way to use AI, and there are plenty of pitfalls. However, Apple is arguably one of the companies that are best positioned to find new ways to use the technology, and “Ask” seems like a great start. Only time will tell if the testing bears fruit and helps the advisors in their work, we will keep you posted if there are any changes.