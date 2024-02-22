Apple says iPhone 15 battery lifespan is now doubled — but there’s a catch

News
By Josh Render
published

Could this be the opposite Batterygate?

All iPhone 15 models shown together.
(Image credit: Future)

Recently there was a rare occurrence in the world of smartphones as it appears that the battery lifespan of the iPhone 15 is actually better than was originally claimed by Apple. 

It is rare for details about a device to change after it has already been released, and even more so for it to be a particularly drastic change. However, it seems that the battery lifespan of the iPhone 15 is more than double what was originally claimed, although Apple has yet to mention what has caused this change to occur. 

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple has retested the batteries in the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro and now claims that they can maintain at least 80 percent of their original capacity for 1,000 charging cycles, which is more than double the 500 cycles that they originally claimed. 

There is currently no mention if the change has happened for every model in the iPhone 15 lineup. When we tested the iPhone 15 series batteries we found them all to be relatively very long-lasting with both the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max appearing in our best phone battery life list.

iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro cameras

(Image credit: Future)

When Apple mentions charging cycles they mean charging the phone up to 100% and then letting it naturally wear down to 0%. Batteries naturally decay over time and lose the amount of charge they can hold, despite saying 100% on the phone. This means that, over time, the phone won’t be able to run for as long. However, battery testing can be difficult and it is rare to get a concrete answer as many varying factors can change the result. 

The main question currently is how this occurred and why. Apple has yet to comment so we do not know if the battery is simply better than was originally stated, or if Apple has simply changed how it tests its batteries. Apple has had some issues over battery longevity. For instance, iPhone 14 users found their phones losing battery health after less than a year of use, and then there's the infamous “Batterygate” controversy that was settled this year.

However, this is still great news for those who like to keep their iPhones for as long as possible before upgrading. 

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Storage Size
Arrow
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 346 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15
(Installments)
iPhone 15 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Holiday Offer: New...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get up to $200 cre...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
iPhone 15 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 3GB multi-mont...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB)
iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 3GB multi-mont...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
<