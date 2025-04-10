Anthropic launches its best version of Claude yet — but it will cost you $200 a month

As AI companies look to find ways to support their incredibly expensive models, it appears Anthropic will follow in the footsteps of OpenAI. With the release of its new Max plan, Anthropic now has prices all the way up to $200 a month.

This now means Claude comes in three versions: Free, Pro, and Max. While the free version will still be plenty for most, the Pro version adds in extended thinking for more complex tasks, an array of extra versions of Claude and the ability to organize conversations.

The new Max model takes things a step further. This adds priority in high-traffic periods and access to new features before anyone else. But more importantly, it allows for far more usage of Claude.

The more complex a task or request is, the more expensive it is for AI to perform. With these more expensive subscription plans, Claude is lowering the limits, letting you ask more questions, perform bigger tasks, and put the model to full use.

Claude Max technically comes in two versions. There’s the 5x usage (for $100 a month) and a 20x usage version ($200 a month).

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Do you need Claude Max?

Neither of these new plans are exactly cheap, so is it worth pouring money into it? This will depend entirely on how much you use the AI model and what tasks you’re putting it through.

If your use of Claude amounts to the occasional search, fun questions, and the occasional more complicated request, the free version will be plenty.

As Anthropic puts it, there are really just a few reasons to choose this plan:

You need extended conversations to refine and perfect your work

Work with substantial documents and complex data regularly

Have deadlines that can’t wait for your current usage limits

Find yourself turning to Cluade throughout your day for various tasks

If these all match with your usage, and you find yourself buried in Anthropic constantly throughout the day, the upgrade could be worth your time.

Otherwise, Claude still comes in two much more affordable options that make it the best alternative to ChatGPT you can use.