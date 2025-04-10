Anthropic launches its best version of Claude yet — but it will cost you $200 a month

News
By published

Claude Max pushes AI forward… along with its pricing

Claude AI on laptop and phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As AI companies look to find ways to support their incredibly expensive models, it appears Anthropic will follow in the footsteps of OpenAI. With the release of its new Max plan, Anthropic now has prices all the way up to $200 a month.

This now means Claude comes in three versions: Free, Pro, and Max. While the free version will still be plenty for most, the Pro version adds in extended thinking for more complex tasks, an array of extra versions of Claude and the ability to organize conversations.

The new Max model takes things a step further. This adds priority in high-traffic periods and access to new features before anyone else. But more importantly, it allows for far more usage of Claude.

The more complex a task or request is, the more expensive it is for AI to perform. With these more expensive subscription plans, Claude is lowering the limits, letting you ask more questions, perform bigger tasks, and put the model to full use.

Claude Max technically comes in two versions. There’s the 5x usage (for $100 a month) and a 20x usage version ($200 a month).

Anthropic Claude Max logo

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Do you need Claude Max?

Neither of these new plans are exactly cheap, so is it worth pouring money into it? This will depend entirely on how much you use the AI model and what tasks you’re putting it through.

If your use of Claude amounts to the occasional search, fun questions, and the occasional more complicated request, the free version will be plenty.

As Anthropic puts it, there are really just a few reasons to choose this plan:

  • You need extended conversations to refine and perfect your work
  • Work with substantial documents and complex data regularly
  • Have deadlines that can’t wait for your current usage limits
  • Find yourself turning to Cluade throughout your day for various tasks

If these all match with your usage, and you find yourself buried in Anthropic constantly throughout the day, the upgrade could be worth your time.

Otherwise, Claude still comes in two much more affordable options that make it the best alternative to ChatGPT you can use.

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
AI Editor

Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.

Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.

In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.

Alex aims to make the complicated uncomplicated, cutting out the complexities to focus on what is exciting.

When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.

