In a world where the job market is reliably unreliable and unemployed individuals are left to wait for months at a time for any sort of upward mobility, AI has emerged as a new element in the hiring process.

Job applicants are sprucing up their resumes and cover letters with the assistance of AI tools, which some say is leading to an upsurge in look-alike submissions that make it difficult to distinguish between the right candidates. Making sure you stand out from the rest of the pack that uses AI to polish the credentials that make up their work history and introductory letter could make a world of difference in this day and age.

To get a better understanding of how AI has had a major impact on the job hunting process, what must be done to make one’s application catch a hiring manager’s eye and the biggest mistakes to avoid when using AI to apply for jobs, we spoke to Mike Hudy, Chief Science Officer at Hirevue.

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Chances are, Hudy’s tips may help you gain more insight into how you should be using AI to land your dream job.

AI's impact on the job application system and what it takes to stand out

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What do you think is the main difference between an “AI-assisted” resume and an “AI-generated” one? The difference is whether AI is helping a candidate communicate their experience or effectively inventing the communication for them. An AI-assisted resume starts with the candidate’s real skills, accomplishments and experiences, then uses AI to make that information clearer, more concise or better aligned with the language of a role. That’s not fundamentally different from asking a career coach or trusted colleague to review your resume. An AI-generated resume can cross a line when the technology begins supplying experiences, skills or accomplishments that the candidate cannot substantiate. The issue isn’t whether AI touched the resume but rather whether the resume remains an accurate representation of the person behind it. As AI makes it easier for everyone to produce polished applications, employers will increasingly need to validate skills rather than treating the quality of a resume as evidence of capability.

What is the biggest mistake job seekers make when using AI to apply for jobs? The biggest mistake is trying to use AI to game the hiring process. AI can help candidates prepare and communicate more effectively, but it shouldn’t be used to manufacture the appearance of qualifications. Hiring technology grounded in hiring science is designed to evaluate job-related skills and behaviors, not simply reward keyword stuffing or an overly polished script. And even if someone manages to optimize their way through an initial screen, eventually there has to be evidence behind the application. A structured interview, skills assessment, or conversation with a hiring manager creates opportunities to demonstrate what you actually know and can do. The better use of AI is preparation, not performance: use it to identify relevant experiences, sharpen your thinking and communicate your skills more clearly.

If job candidates are using AI to optimize their applications and employers are using AI to screen them, who has the advantage right now? I don’t think either side ultimately benefits from turning hiring into an AI-versus-AI race. Hirevue’s 2026 Global AI in Hiring Report shows how quickly AI has become embedded on both sides of the process. Seventy-one percent of candidates report using AI for resumes and 64% for cover letters. Meanwhile, 77% of HR teams report using AI regularly, including 43% for resume screening and 40% for candidate communications. The more interesting consequence is that the traditional resume is becoming a weaker signal. When nearly everyone can produce a polished application, it becomes harder to distinguish candidates based on presentation alone. That increases the value of structured interviews, validated assessments and other skills-based approaches that provide evidence of what someone can actually do. So the advantage increasingly goes not to whoever has the better AI, but to hiring processes that can separate presentation from capability. AI can help employers manage enormous applicant pools efficiently, but final hiring accountability should remain human, supported by job-relevant, validated evidence in the form of direct skill measurement.

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Can an applicant actually hurt their chances by making their resume too polished with AI? Potentially, yes, but not because polish itself is a problem. The risk is creating a gap between the person presented on paper and the person who shows up in the interview or assessment. If AI turns a candidate’s experience into language that is overly generic, inflated, or difficult for that individual to substantiate, the resume may actually become less useful. A resume should create an accurate signal, not a perfect one. Candidates should be able to explain the accomplishments they list, describe the decisions they made and provide specific examples of how they used their skills. This is also why employers are moving beyond resumes. In a market where AI can make almost anyone sound polished, validated skills and demonstrated behaviors become much more informative signals.

If every applicant is using AI to polish their resume, what can a candidate do that AI can't easily replicate to make them stand out from the crowd? Specificity becomes a competitive advantage. AI can produce polished language, but it cannot replace a candidate’s actual history of making decisions, solving problems, working with others and delivering results. The strongest candidates will be able to turn those experiences into concrete evidence. Candidates should think beyond job titles and credentials and be prepared to explain their transferable skills through real examples. Someone moving between industries, for example, may have highly relevant experience in problem-solving, leadership, adaptability or teamwork even if their previous title looks very different. AI can help you find the words. It cannot give you the experiences behind them.

What human qualities will become more valuable as AI makes applications increasingly polished? The qualities that become more valuable are the ones that require judgment in context: communication, teamwork, critical thinking, adaptability and problem-solving. That is consistent with what we’re seeing in the labor market. Hirevue’s 2026 Early Careers Benchmark identifies communication, teamwork, and critical thinking among the top skills employers are assessing, while also documenting a broader shift toward skills-based hiring. There’s an important distinction here: AI capability and human capability aren’t opposites. Increasingly, people will need both. Digital fluency matters, but so does the ability to question an AI-generated answer, communicate a complex idea, collaborate with colleagues and exercise judgment when there isn’t an obvious answer. As AI makes producing content easier, the value shifts from simply producing an answer to knowing whether it is the right answer for the situation.

If you could give job seekers one piece of advice for using AI in their next job application, what would it be? Aim for substance, not performance. Use AI as a coach, not a substitute for your own experience. It can help you understand a job description, identify transferable skills, organize examples, and practice interview responses. But the final application should still sound like you and, more importantly, be something you can substantiate. The hiring market is moving toward validating what candidates can actually do rather than relying exclusively on pedigree or self-reported qualifications. Hirevue’s 2026 early careers research describes skills-based hiring as increasingly embedded across major markets. The candidates who navigate that environment successfully won’t necessarily be the ones with the most sophisticated AI prompts. They’ll be the ones who can clearly connect their real experiences to the skills an employer needs and demonstrate those skills when it counts.

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