The 'Netflix of AI' has a waitlist of 50K people — I got in and here's the good and the bad

Early last year, I got a sneak peek at Fable Studio's latest innovation, Showrunner, the AI-driven platform that gives users the opportunity to create customized television episodes, heralding a new era in content creation.

AI is already integrated into Hollywood, so the opportunity to dive in on a smaller scale has always intrigued me. I've enjoyed playing around with what seems like the intersection of creativity and technology and can understand why Showrunner has been dubbed the ‘Netflix of AI.'

Fable Studio, co-founded by Edward Saatchi, has a history of pioneering immersive storytelling experiences. Earlier projects, such as the Emmy-winning VR adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "Wolves in the Walls," showcased the company’s commitment to blending narrative depth with technological innovation.

It makes sense that they would build upon that foundation, and venture into the realm of AI-generated content, leading to Showrunner.

🚨ANNOUNCING SHOWRUNNER🚨We believe the future is a mix of game & movie.Simulations powering 1000s of Truman Shows populated by interactive AI characters.🚨Welcome to Sim Francisco & Showrunner!🚨SOUND ON!Link to Signup in Bio pic.twitter.com/yptMocqOfWMay 30, 2024

How Showrunner works

(Image credit: Showrunner.xyz)

Showrunner leverages advanced AI algorithms to transform user prompts into animated episodes. Users start by selecting a genre that resonates with their creative vision, such as sci-fi, fantasy or historical drama. They can then customize their creation with specific prompts.

For example, I might choose “cyberpunk” and add details like “mysterious detective” with “a touch of Blade Runner.” The outcome? A distinctive animated series that blends genres and reflects the user’s creative input. Whether it’s anime, classic noir, or a fusion reminiscent of Tarantino, Showrunner brings these visions to life.

Beyond genre selection, there are a range of features to set the tone and style of the series. Input specific prompts help guide the AI in generating unique content tailored to the user’s creative vision.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Episodes can range from short scenes to longer stories and AI-generated dialogue and voice help to bring the characters to life. Users have complete control over scene composition and easy editing ensures the final product aligns with the user’s creative direction.

What users can expect

I joined the waiting list almost immediately after Showrunner was announced and long before the website was final. I was so eager to get on the platform and start creating. But when I was finally allowed in to the ultra-secreative site, I was underwhelmed.

Once you are “in” you’ll be sworn to secrecy. You have to promise that you won’t share any of the animation you generate outside of the confines of Showrunner until the official site launches.





While the concept is pretty cool, there are a few drawbacks. For one, getting off the waiting list. I was among the first users, but now the site says there are currently 50,000 people on the waiting list. If you’re like I was and eager to get started generating your animated series, don't sweat, you can skip the line if you write a good enough reason why you want to join.

By scrolling to the bottom of the screen and applying, you can submit a short but thorough questionnaire about what you will do with your Showrunner alpha access.



Once you are “in” you’ll be sworn to secrecy. You will have to promise that you won’t share any of the animation you generate outside of the confines of Showrunner until the official site launches. It’s bittersweet. You have access to all the cool tools once you’re off the waiting list, yet, no matter what you create, you can’t show the world for fear of getting kicked off the site.



However, upon engaging with Showrunner, users can anticipate a community of like-minded animators on Discord and an opportunity to share within that community of AI-driven storytellers. You can share your animations with fellow users and get feedback. I’ve found this to be helpful and inspiring, but maybe that's just because that's the only place I can share.



The user interface of the platform is intuitive and simplifies the content creation process. This is especially helpful for users who may have creative goals but not technical expertise. While users can expect a surprisingly quick turnaround from concept to finished episode, each episode can only be between two and sixteen minutes.

A 30-minute episode of a regular animated series is 22-minutes to leave room for commerials. It's a bummer that Showrunner didn't give us those extra minutes to really give us the Matt Groening vibe.

Future prospects

Showrunner opens the door to a future where technology and creativity coexist, offering novel possibilities for storytellers and audiences alike. Looking ahead, Showrunner aims to expand its AI-generated animation capabilities significantly. Plans are underway to introduce multi-season story arcs, enhancing the complexity and depth of episodes.

This evolution promises to elevate the platform beyond basic animations to more intricate narratives that unfold across multiple episodes. Hopefully, the site will allow me to share my animations with you soon. Until then, maybe I'll see you in the Showrunner Discord community.