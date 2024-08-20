Runway's Gen-3 Turbo AI video generator just got a big upgrade — here’s what’s new

News
By
published

This gives you more creative control

Runway Gen-3 AI video from Flux image
(Image credit: Runway/Midjourney/Future AI)

Runway, the leading artificial intelligence video platform, has upgraded the impressively fast Gen-3 Turbo model to include the ability to use the input image as the first or last frame of the generated video, and even a series of example prompt structures you can use to steer the generation. 

Gen-3 Turbo is able to create a ten-second video in a little over ten seconds. This only works image-to-video but offers quality on par with the slower Gen-3 Alpha model when using an image as the prompt.

Being able to give it a first or last frame — and having the AI model animate either from or up to the image over a five or ten-second shot — is a great way to ensure consistency. 

The full Gen-3 Alpha model is better than Turbo, offering improved motion quality and concurrency but Turbo is good enough for either testing an idea or for a quick sequence in a bigger AI project.

What else is new in Gen-3 Turbo

Runway Gen-3 Alpha

(Image credit: Runway Gen-3 Alpha/Future AI)

With the most recent update to Gen-3, Runway added example prompts underneath the text box. These give you a structured prompt based on the Runway guide including suitable keywords or motion phrases to improve realism.

With each example you get the best phrasing, plus spacing to put your customizations, to get the best quality motion and realism from the prompt. For example "Handheld tracking shot, following a [subject] in a [place].".

If you’re using Turbo these can be used to animate the image you use in the prompt, if you’re on the base model then it can be used without an image.

One thing to note, I found that using the predefined prompt examples led to more refusals or failed generations than leaving the text field blank and just using the image. This was likely triggering the overzealous AI moderator.

Runway has also made Gen-3 Alpha image-to-video available in its popular iOS app, allowing you to animate any image including a photo you took on your phone.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 98 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,099
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
(13.3-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
7
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
8
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch)
10
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M3,...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,299
View
Load more deals
Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison
AI Editor

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?