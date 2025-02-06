ChatGPT Search is now open to everyone — no account required

ChatGPT is coming for Google, with the latest update opening up the ChatGPT Search feature to even more people. This feature was initially released to paid subscribers and account holders last year, but now OpenAI has made Search freely available to everyone — regardless of whether you have a ChatGPT account or not.

ChatGPT search is now available to everyone on https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg — no sign up required. pic.twitter.com/VElT7cxxjZFebruary 5, 2025

OpenAI announced this news in a post on X, along with a link to ChatGPT’s website. As promised, the search feature is available, and upon being asked “how old is the oldest tree,” the AI brought up a bunch of information and source links to back that up. For anyone interested, the oldest individual tree is estimated to be 4,800 years old while a root system in Utah is approximately 18,000 years old. Or so says ChatGPT Search.

If you have a question for ChatGPT, it tends to just search the web for an answer anyway. The difference with search is that ChatGPT seems to be offering more in-depth information, while also adding links to the sources to back that information up. Just remember to click the “Search” button at the bottom of the chat box to prompt ChatGPT to search the web.

Sadly, there are ways for ChatGPT to try and force you to log in, including what it deems “suspicious activity.” In my case, that means asking the same couple of questions multiple times to try and see how different the results are. Clearly, ChatGPT has very little patience for silly questions, which is something I can definitely relate to.

So if you’re tired of Google search for whatever reason, then you don’t have to switch to Bing or DuckDuckGo. ChatGPT Search is another option for you, so long as you’re happy with AI-generated search results rather than the traditional kind.

