ChatGPT Search is now open to everyone — no account required
Sick of Google? ChatGPT Search is now an option
ChatGPT is coming for Google, with the latest update opening up the ChatGPT Search feature to even more people. This feature was initially released to paid subscribers and account holders last year, but now OpenAI has made Search freely available to everyone — regardless of whether you have a ChatGPT account or not.
ChatGPT search is now available to everyone on https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg — no sign up required. pic.twitter.com/VElT7cxxjZFebruary 5, 2025
OpenAI announced this news in a post on X, along with a link to ChatGPT’s website. As promised, the search feature is available, and upon being asked “how old is the oldest tree,” the AI brought up a bunch of information and source links to back that up. For anyone interested, the oldest individual tree is estimated to be 4,800 years old while a root system in Utah is approximately 18,000 years old. Or so says ChatGPT Search.
If you have a question for ChatGPT, it tends to just search the web for an answer anyway. The difference with search is that ChatGPT seems to be offering more in-depth information, while also adding links to the sources to back that information up. Just remember to click the “Search” button at the bottom of the chat box to prompt ChatGPT to search the web.
Sadly, there are ways for ChatGPT to try and force you to log in, including what it deems “suspicious activity.” In my case, that means asking the same couple of questions multiple times to try and see how different the results are. Clearly, ChatGPT has very little patience for silly questions, which is something I can definitely relate to.
So if you’re tired of Google search for whatever reason, then you don’t have to switch to Bing or DuckDuckGo. ChatGPT Search is another option for you, so long as you’re happy with AI-generated search results rather than the traditional kind.
More from Tom's Guide
- Google Gemini 2.0 is now free for users — here’s how to access it now
- I put OpenAI's new o3-mini model to the test — and the results are staggering
- ChatGPT's powerful 'Deep Research' upgrade got an open source replica — in just 24 hours
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
ChatGPT's powerful 'Deep Research' upgrade got an open source replica — in just 24 hours
I put OpenAI's new o3-mini model to the test — and I'm shocked by the results