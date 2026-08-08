These are the 4 chair yoga stretches trainers recommend to ease stiff joints after 60

One reality of aging is that your joints stiffen the older you get. You may notice getting out of a chair suddenly takes more effort than it used to, or turning to check your blind spot feels more challenging than you remember.

The research shows that flexibility naturally declines with age. Much of that decline comes down to age-related changes in muscle mass and connective tissue, along with sedentary lifestyles becoming more common.

“Stiffness often increases with age because we tend to spend more time sitting and moving our joints through a smaller range of motion,” explains Chris Mohr, PhD, RD. “Chair stretches can help loosen your hips, back and ankles without requiring someone to get on the floor or into a difficult or uncomfortable position.”

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The good news? Easing stiff joints and improving your flexibility is possible at any age. Here are four chair yoga exercises to get you started.

4 chair yoga stretches trainers recommend

Studies suggest older adults can improve their range of motion through stretching just as effectively as younger people, and you don’t need to get down on a mat or into any uncomfortable positions to do so.

All you need is a sturdy chair and the exercises below. Here are the recommended top four chair stretches to ease stiff joints after 60.

1. Seated cat-cow

Exercises - Seated Cat and Cow - YouTube Watch On

The seated cat-cow takes a classic mat-based stretch and adapts it for a chair, making it accessible even if getting down to the floor isn’t comfortable. Combining this movement with slow, deliberate breathing can also help release tension through your shoulders and upper back, which research says are areas that often carry a lot of stress.

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“Moving your spine through flexion and extension during seated cat-cows helps counteract the rounded posture that builds up from long periods of sitting,” says Amanda Capritto, CPT.

How to do it:

Sit toward the front of a sturdy chair with your hands resting on your thighs.

Inhale as you lift your chest and draw your shoulders back.

Exhale as you round your back and tuck your chin toward your chest.

Move slowly between the two positions, following your breath.

Repeat for six to eight slow breaths.

Aim for three to four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

2. Seated figure-4 stretch

Seated Figure Four Stretch - YouTube Watch On

According to Harvard Health, tight hips are one of the most common complaints that come with age and after long hours of sitting. Mohr, PhD, RD recommends leaning forward slightly to deepen the stretch once you're settled into the position, which can help release tension that builds up around your hip joint.

Because your hips are essential for daily movements like walking, climbing stairs and standing up from a seated position, keeping them mobile is one of the more practical things you can do for your stiff joints.

How to do it:

Sit near the front of the chair and cross one ankle over the opposite thigh.

Keep your chest lifted as much as you can.

If possible, lean forward slightly from the hips.

Hold once you feel a stretch through the hip and glute.

Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch sides.

Repeat for three to four rounds.

Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between holds.

3. Seated Knee-to-Chest Stretch

Seated Knee to Chest Stretch - YouTube Watch On

“Pulling one knee toward your chest at a time gently stretches the lower back and glutes without requiring you to twist or bend forward,” explains Capritto. Since one foot stays planted on the floor while you perform this stretch, it’s a safe, low-risk way to improve your hip and lower back mobility.

How to do it:

Sit tall toward the front of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor.

Hold behind one thigh with both hands.

Gently bring that knee toward your chest.

Keep your other foot planted on the floor for support.

Hold for 15 to 20 seconds, then switch sides.

Complete three to four rounds.

Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between holds.

4. Seated ankle circles

Ankle mobility doesn’t get the attention it should. That’s because your ankles are crucial in how steady you feel on your feet. Research shows that ankle-stretching exercises can improve balance and gait in healthy older adults, which is important given that the National Institutes of Health say falls are a leading cause of injury later in life.

“Ankle mobility helps to support walking, balance and everyday movement,” says Mohr.

How to do it:

Sit tall with your feet resting on the floor.

Lift one foot slightly off the ground.

Slowly circle your ankle in one direction.

Reverse direction and circle the other way.

Repeat on the other side.

Aim for three to four sets of 15 to 20 circles per ankle.

Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

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