I walked 6,000 steps with Fitbit Sense 2 vs Amazfit Active 2 — here's the winner
Which smartwatch is more accurate, Fitbit or Amazfit?
At $249, the Fitbit Sense 2 is admittedly more than twice the cost of the $99 Amazfit Active 2. But the former is getting up there in age, which means, you can easily find it on sale.
Price and case shape aside, the two devices share a lot of traits and features. Both the Fitbit Sense 2 and Amazfit Active 2 are sleek, reasonably lightweight wearables with bright and responsive touchscreens, onboard GPS, physical buttons and loads of wellness and fitness tracking tech. You also get a small smattering of smart features on either, along with support for both iPhones and Android handsets.
But which one is the more reliable fitness tracker? To find out, I tossed one on either wrist and set out for a walk around Seattle's Lake Washington, manually counting all my steps. Read on to find out the wearable that came closest to matching my actual step count total, along with analysis of other metrics like distance, elevation gain, heart rate, calories burned and battery used.
The Fitbit Sense 2 is Google's flagship Fitbit product loaded with top-notch health and fitness-tracking tech and just enough smart features to keep you connected, like support for Google Wallet, Google Maps and YouTube Music.
The Amazfit Active 2 offers a ton of features for just $99 including impressive fitness, health and sleep-tracking tools ordinarily found on much pricier models. It also boasts an all-metal case, AMOLED touchscreen, physical buttons and more than a week of battery.
Fitbit Sense 2 vs. Amazfit Active 2: Walk test
For this walk test, I had the Amazfit Active 2 on my left wrist and the Fitbit Sense 2 on the right. For what it's worth, only the Fitbit app lets you specify whether you're wearing the watch on your dominant or non-dominant wrist.
As always, to keep track of steps, I counted each pace until I hit 100 before clicking my manual tally counter and starting over again at one. Another useful trick I use to stay on count: my left foot is always the odd count and my right the even. A pair of the best noise-canceling headphones also help me to concentrate.
As a control for distance, elevation gain and pace, I additionally logged my walk using Strava on my trusty iPhone 12 mini (as I always do for these comparisons).
With a little more than 3 miles and (apparently) the equivalent of 28 floors climbed, here's how the data from the Fitbit Sense 2 vs. Amazfit Active 2 compares.
Fitbit Sense 2 vs. Amazfit Active 2: Walk test results
|Header Cell - Column 0
Fitbit Sense 2
Amazfit Active 2
Control
Steps
6,187 steps
6,116 steps
6,000 steps (manual count)
Distance
2.82 miles
3.16 miles
3.25 miles
Elevation gain
280 feet
368 feet
297 feet
Pace (average)
22 mins 11 secs per mile
19 mins 23 secs per mile
17 mins 55 secs per mile
Heart rate (average)
116 bpm
101 bpm
n/a
Heart rate (max)
164 bpm
136 bpm
n/a
Calories burned
492 calories
366 calories
n/a
Battery depleted
2%
0%
n/a
I finished my walk with the sun shining brightly and scant a cloud in the sapphire blue sky. Both devices were within 200 paces of my actual step count, which is pretty good, but the Active 2 only overcounted by 117 while the Sense 2 added 187 steps to my count. Strava, meanwhile, beat both devices with a total step count of 6,046
The Amazfit's distance data matches Strava nicely while the Fitbit appears to have undercalculated my total distance by roughly 0.43 miles, which is not insignificant. This result is also a bit strange given that the Fitbit also logged a higher step count.
The Fitbit Sense 2 doesn't provide an elevation gain metric for your workouts, but it will tell you how many "floors" you climbed for the day. I only wore the Sense 2 for this walk test, which, according to Google, was the equivalent of 28 climbed floors. Google calculates one floor as ten feet, by the way.
While the Sense 2's elevation gain lines up nicely with Strava's, the Amazfit Active 2 once again seemingly overcalculated my total elevation by a noticeable margin. I say "once again" because, versus the Samsung Galaxy Fit3, the Active 2 logged 58 feet more than the control. And against the Apple Watch SE (2022), the Active 2 overcounted by 165 feet compared to the control.
Pace data is all over the place. Strava tends to have a faster pace than most wearables because the app aggressively pauses tracking anytime you stop moving. However, these results are about as wide-ranging as I've encountered. I notably stopped twice during this walk test, each for roughly 90 seconds to snap photos of the scenic views.
Heart rate data between the Sense 2 and Active 2 also looks funky. However, I'm inclined to trust Google's measurements more than Amazfit's on this one. First, 116 bpm is much closer to my average heart rate from prior walk tests of similar distance and elevation gain; the same goes for 165 bpm as my maximum.
Finally, the Active 2 depleted a little less battery than the Sense 2 over my hour (and change) walk but both wearables left me impressed given onboard GPS tends to be a major power-suck for any device.
Fitbit Sense 2 vs. Amazfit Active 2: And the winner is...
When comparing step count tracking accuracy between the Fitbit Sense 2 versus Amazfit Active 2, Amazfit beats Google, for this test at least. However, there are caveats. The Active 2's elevation data is way off from our control for the third test in a row, while the heart rate data is oddly low, something I also noted in the device's face-off with the Galaxy Fit3.
Both devices logged step counts higher than my actual total but still within a reasonable margin of error. However, the Sense 2 churned out strangely low distance and weirdly slow pace metrics, even if its elevation gain and heart rate data appear to be right on the money.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
