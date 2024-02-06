Best Buy has a huge 24-hour flash sale — 11 best deals right now

Best Buy is getting a jump start on the holidays. While Presidents' Day isn't till February 19, the retailer just unveiled a flash sale with sitewide discounts on everything from 4K TVs to Apple gear.

Not every sale in Best Buy's 24-hour event merits a mention, so I've highlighted 11 must-see deals. This includes one of my favorite deals — the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for just $729 at Best Buy. Not only is that one of the best Apple Watch deals I've seen, but it's the lowest price ever for Apple's premium watch. Make sure to follow our Presidents Day sales guide for more early deals this month.

Best Buy Flash Sale — Top deals

Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 @ Best Buy

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it's now been slashed to just $24. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more.

Price check: $24 @ Amazon

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made.

Price check: $89 @ Amazon

LG 4.1-Channel Soundbar: was $399 now $159 @ Best Buy

Upgrade your TV's audio with LG's 4.1-channel soundbar. It includes a subwoofer and rear speakers as well as a slim design that'll look great with any TV. It supports supports USB, optical, portable in, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Sonos One (Gen 2): was $219 now $175 @ Best Buy

As one of the most popular smart speakers, the Sonos One has built-in Alex and Google Assistant support. Our Sonos One review said that the sound was amazing for the size, and just one speaker filled the room with full, balanced sound; pairing a second speaker with the first in stereo made it all the more richer. Although it was superseded by the Era 100 earlier this year, this is a great deal on one of the original best smart speakers around.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $328 @ Amazon

Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $529 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy

12 accessories included! While it’s not the latest model from Dyson, the V11 is still both a reliable and advanced vacuum cleaner. It stands out for its LCD display, which shows you the current power setting (eco, medium or boost) as well as counts down the battery life while in use. It provides 60 minutes of runtime, and will adjust its power based on the surface of your floors. There’s plenty of accessories too, including a crevice, combination and hair screw tool. This deal includes 12 accessories such as a crevice tool, hair screw tool, mini soft dusting brush, and more. If you don't want the extras, Amazon has the standalone vac on sale for $469.

Price check: $469 @ Amazon