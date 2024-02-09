Huge Amazon weekend sale — 15 best deals to shop now

The weekend is here, and that means a bunch of great Amazon sales. Whether you're looking for early President's Day sales, Valentine's Day gifts, or the Super Bowl TV deal of your dreams, there's something for everyone here.

I'm personally tempted by the Echo Buds (2023) for $39 at Amazon. These super-cheap earbuds offer Alexa support and great sound quality. They're $10 off their usual price right now, making them even better value for money. Plus, the best value TV we've reviewed, the TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K TV is $899 at Amazon. Amazon's not showing this as a discount, but this TV originally sold for $1,499, meaning it's now $600 off.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. Plus, check out the top deals in Best Buy's flash sale.

Amazon weekend sales

Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's, and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $9. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $9 @ Adidas

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $17 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Price check: $21 @ Walmart

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Free smart bulb! The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. In our Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) review, we said this is "the quintessential smart home device."

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to just $39. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones and an semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to 5 hours of battery life, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

A bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Valentine's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with your loved one. This Lego Wildflower Bouquet is on sale for $11 off.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

10.2" iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad is currently on sale in this Amazon deal. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy

TCL QM8 65" Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $899 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 is one of TCL's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable sports viewing, and up to as much as 240Hz via VRR for gaming, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value.

Price check: $1,297 @ Walmart