Huge Amazon weekend sale — 15 best deals to shop now
Here's the top Amazon deals to shop this weekend
The weekend is here, and that means a bunch of great Amazon sales. Whether you're looking for early President's Day sales, Valentine's Day gifts, or the Super Bowl TV deal of your dreams, there's something for everyone here.
I'm personally tempted by the Echo Buds (2023) for $39 at Amazon. These super-cheap earbuds offer Alexa support and great sound quality. They're $10 off their usual price right now, making them even better value for money. Plus, the best value TV we've reviewed, the TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K TV is $899 at Amazon. Amazon's not showing this as a discount, but this TV originally sold for $1,499, meaning it's now $600 off.
Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Amazon deals this weekend. Plus, check out the top deals in Best Buy's flash sale.
Amazon weekend sales — Quick links
- Adidas sale: deals from $9
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $17
- Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 (Free smart bulb)
- Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $39
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39
- Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $48
- Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59
- AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89
- AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189
- Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $249
- 10.2" iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $249
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329
- TCL QM8 65" Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $899
Amazon weekend sales
Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's, and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $9. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.
Price check: deals from $9 @ Adidas
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $17 @ Amazon
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.
Price check: $21 @ Walmart
Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
Free smart bulb! The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. In our Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) review, we said this is "the quintessential smart home device."
Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to just $39. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones and an semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to 5 hours of battery life, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
A bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Valentine's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with your loved one. This Lego Wildflower Bouquet is on sale for $11 off.
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.
Price check: $59 @ Best Buy
Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.
Price check: $64 @ Best Buy
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
The AirPods 2 remain very capable wireless earbuds, even without active noise cancelling. You can count on solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of play back time. The standard Lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening.
Price Check: $89 @ Walmart | $89 @ Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol available on the new Vision Pro headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $189 @ Walmart
Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $249 @ Amazon
Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
10.2" iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad is currently on sale in this Amazon deal. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy
TCL QM8 65" Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $899 @ Amazon
The TCL QM8 is one of TCL's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable sports viewing, and up to as much as 240Hz via VRR for gaming, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value.
Price check: $1,297 @ Walmart
Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,398 @ Amazon
The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR) and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality and usability. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).
Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.