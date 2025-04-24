Apple Watch users can get a limited edition award for today only — here's how

The Apple Watch turns ten years old today (April 24), and Apple is celebrating with an event it calls Global Close Your Rings day. As the name implies, Apple Watch users that close their rings will be treated to some limited edition digital goodies.

Anyone that closes their Activity rings (Move, Stand and Exercise) will earn a Global Close Your Rings Day award (pictured below) and 10 animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

The company is going one step further, and even offering a special pin that customers can pick up at Apple Store locations worldwide. Apple cautions this is only while stocks last, so you may need to be quick if you want to try and grab one for yourself.

“Apple Watch has changed the way people think about, monitor, and engage with their fitness and health. A decade ago, we introduced Activity rings — and since then, Apple Watch has grown to offer an extensive set of features designed to empower every user,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“People write to us almost every day sharing how Apple Watch has made a difference in their life, from motivating them to move more throughout the day, to changing the trajectory of their health.”

(Image credit: Apple)

For Global Close Your Rings Day, Apple notes you'll need to be running watchOS 5 or later to be eligible for the challenge.

That shouldn't be a problem though as even the first generation Apple Watch should support that version. And if you complete the challenge, Apple suggests you screenshot your achievement and share it on social media with the hashtag #CloseYourRings.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So whether you own one of the best Apple Watches or the very first model from a decade ago, today's the one day you're really going to want to try and close those rings.

More from Tom's Guide