Apple is awarding a limited edition pin to celebrate 10 years of Apple Watch — here's how to get yours

Next week officially marks the 10th anniversary of the original Apple Watch hitting store shelves. To celebrate, on April 24, Tim Cook and Co. have a challenge for you: close your Activity rings on your Apple smartwatch, and you’ll be entitled to a mix of limited-edition rewards, both digital and physical.

Best of all, the challenge is open to all Apple Watch owners, whether you have the best Apple Watch currently available — including the Series 10 and Ultra 2 — or the very first model.

April 24 is Global Close Your Rings Day

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For Global Close Your Rings Day, Apple encourages Apple Watch owners everywhere to do just that: prioritize fitness and get active. Those who successfully close all three Activity rings — Move, Exercise and Stand — will earn 10 animated stickers and a special animated badge that can be used in the Messages app.

But wait, there’s more. Closing your rings on April 24 also grants you a limited-edition Apple Watch 10th anniversary pin. However, securing one may be tricky if there’s not an Apple Store near where you live.

How to get a free Apple Watch 10th anniversary pin

(Image credit: Future)

To secure your limited-edition Apple Watch pin, you’ll first need to close your Activity rings. You also need to be running watchOS 5 or later to be eligible. Fortunately, even the original Apple Watch supports that version.

Need a little help completing the task? With watchOS 11 , Apple made it possible to customize ring goals — you can even pause your rings — to better match your comfort and ability level (though you'll need a Series 6 device or later to run that version of watchOS).

After closing your Rings on April 24, you’ll next need to take a screenshot of your achievement and share it on your social media with the hashtag #CloseYourRings.

Apple doesn’t specify which social platforms to share that message on or whether sharing your closed rings is required for securing a pin. My advice: Share it on one account with a small selection of followers — for example, Close Friends on Instagram — and delete it later if you wish. Oh, don’t forget to screenshot your post for proof!

(Image credit: Future)

Once the above is complete, all you’ll need to do is navigate to your nearest brick-and-mortar Apple Store — and presumably show them proof of your closed Rings — to claim your free prize.

"Customers can pick up a pin at Apple Store locations worldwide starting April 24, while supplies last," says the Apple blog post announcing the challenge.

Unfortunately, this means that those without an Apple Store nearby will likely miss out on what could end up being a cool and historic piece of free Apple swag.

There's always a chance that the challenge will lead to people camping out overnight outside the Apple Store — presumably doing jumping jacks in line to stay warm and close their rings before the store opens — just to secure a pin. But, hopefully not.

As for me, I intend to participate in Global Close Your Rings Day on April 24 from Seattle, Wash., where I have an Apple Store within a short drive. I’ll report back on how my potential acquisition of said pin goes. Stay tuned.

