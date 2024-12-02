Cyber Monday nightmare! The 5 weirdest sleep products we found on sale today

As more and more people strive for perfect sleep, weird and wonderful sleep hacks and products are gaining popularity. From power nap pillows to weighted blankets, some are genius, while others (uh-hum mouth tape and chin straps) are more questionable.

The best mattress for your sleep style and body type is sure to help you get the restorative sleep you need. But these gadgets and gizmos promise to take your sleep game further with on-the-go naps and sleep position training. Whether they deliver, we're not quite sure...

We've covered all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales, bringing you some fantastic deals to refresh your bedroom, so now it's time for a bit of fun. These are the sleep tech deals I think will help elevate your bedtime routine, and, if nothing else, bring you some joy this festive season.

Napify Sleep Tape: was $14.95 now $12.50 at Amazon

Taping up your mouth is one of the trendy sleep hack that's circulated social media over the past year, promising more restful, healthier and snore-free sleep. We'll be honest, we weren't best impressed with mouth taping when we put it to the test. Besides making you look like you're being held hostage, these tape patches are designed to prevent you from breathing through your mouth and promote nasal breathing while you sleep. This is said to eliminate snoring and filter allergens, though when we tried it, we woke up in a panic. But with a 4 out of 5 star rating on Amazon and positive reviews across social media, sleep tape is clearly doing something right.

Sleep Crown Classic Over-the-Head Pillow: was $194 now $179 at Amazon

Call us strange, but we've always slept on top of rather than under our pillows. Sleep Crown like to do things differently. The Classic Over-the-Head Pillow is designed to contour your face, filling your eye sockets to block out light and dropping down over your ears to muffle sound. The brand bases its product on the fact that compression activates the body's natural relaxation response, prevents sensory overwhelm and alleviates stress so you can drift off more peacefully. It comes in six colours and is $15 off right now. We haven't tested this pillow yet, but it boasts a 4.9 out of 5 star rating and customers praise it for improving their sleep. We imagine a Sleep Crown pillow has a similar effect to a weighted blanket, of which we're big fans.

Chin strap for Sleeping: was $9.99 now $8.47 at Amazon

Taking the idea of beauty sleep to another level, overnight chin straps promise a lifted, more sculpted jawline, a tightened chin and reduced wrinkles. These are pieces of fabric that fit around your chin and loop over your head. Similarly to mouth taping, people claim a chin straps corrects mouth breathing to prevent snoring. But these claims lack scientific evidence, so we're sceptical whether these uncomfortable-looking straps can change facial structure, stop snoring or, in fact, have any benefit at all. When one of our testers tried it as an anti snoring device, it didn't go well. Still, we wouldn't say there's any harm in giving them a go if you want to.

Bob and Brad Eye Massager: was $71.39 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Bob and Brad Eye Massager uses gentle acupressure and heat therapy to help you drift into a more restful sleep. This digital eye mask soothes the muscles and tissue around the eyes, reducing tension and built-up eye strain and promoting relaxation. There's also an immersive audio experience to induce sleep, with white noise, a piano, meditation sounds, soft rain or a running stream to chose from. Amazon's Cyber Monday deal knocks 30% off this piece of sleep tech bringing the price down to $49.99 (was $71.39).

Crystals for Sleep Manifestation: was $19.99 now $15.99

Restless sleepers might wish for quality ZZZs every night and this gift set takes a spiritual approach to improving sleep quality and quantity. The set contains amethyst, smoky quartz and rose quartz alongside other stones that vow to supercharge your sleep by evoking calmness, warding off stress and clearing your mind. Since stress is a common cause of sleep troubles like insomnia and sleep paralysis, the logic behind this quirky sleep method makes sense. You can now save 20% at Amazon bringing the price to $15.99 (was $19.99).

Not on sale but still worth considering...

While the picks below aren't on sale, we couldn't resist including them in our round up. Enjoy these wacky deals.

Ostrichpillow Original Travel & Power Nap Pillow: $99 at Amazon

This pillow is, in our opinion, the most weird and wonderful of all the sleep products listed here. We love a power nap and a pillow that enables you to take a nap anywhere, be it at your desk or on a plane, sounds like a dream. The soft fabric pillow is designed to fit over your head and it has a mouth opening and hand pockets so you can support your head and get into a comfy nap position. It offers sensory isolation, effectively blocking out light and external distractions for an undisturbed snooze. Although it's not on sale this Cyber Monday, and as strange as it looks, this Ostrichpillow is the sleep product we'd be most inclined to snap up.