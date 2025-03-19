Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks

Features
By published

Caffeine, exercise and stress are just some of the things that might make you twitch in your sleep

Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It tends to happen when you’re just about to drift off where your legs or your body will suddenly twitch or jump.

It might momentarily disturb your sleep but it usually doesn’t affect your ability to instantly return to the land of nod. But what are these fleeting moments called and why do they happen?

Hypnic jerks (also referred to as sleep starts) are involuntary muscle contractions that occur infrequently for most of us. We don’t always forget about them either. It’s estimated around two thirds of people remember twitching in their sleep the following morning.

There are some lifestyle tweaks you can make to reduce your chances of experiencing hypnic jerks. For example, adjusting your evening routine and cutting out caffeine, late exercise and other stimulants can help.

Sleep expert Lisa Artis, deputy chief executive of The Sleep Charity, tells us more.

What are hypnic jerks?

“If you’ve ever woken yourself up with a jump, this is called a hypnic jerk,” Lisa explains.

“These are sudden, involuntary muscle contractions that occur as you begin to fall asleep. These twitches can affect the entire body or just the legs and they’re often accompanied by a sensation of falling, a loud noise or a flash of light.”

Hypnic is short for hypnagogic, a term that describes the transition between wakefulness to sleep, and that’s typically when you might experience a hypnic jerk. But you can also experience them during light sleep.

Feet on a set of pillows in bed

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lisa adds that hypnic jerks are part of the parasomnia group and are quite common. “It’s estimated that 60-70% of people remember having them,” she explains.

“If they happen infrequently, they’re generally not distressing and don’t affect your sleep long-term.”

What causes hypnic jerks?

While the exact cause of hypnic jerks isn't fully understood, there are contributing factors that can make them more likely.

1. Caffeine in the afternoon or evening

Having a caffeinated drink late in the afternoon or close to bedtime can increase your chances of experiencing hypnic jerks as they can heighten your brain activity, says Lisa.

Caffeine acts as a stimulant and it can disrupt your transition from wakefulness to sleep.

It’s thought that caffeine can also confuse your brain into misinterpreting muscle relaxation as a falling sensation. This can then cause your muscles to involuntarily jerk or twitch.

2. Exercise in the evening

Man in home on an exercise mat performing a dumbbell renegade row with left arm lifted in row position from plank

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are tons of reasons why exercise is great for your mind and body but working out late in the evening is not good news where your sleep is concerned.

Being highly active in the evening can leave you feeling more alert than tired. It can also be a trigger for hypnic jerks as it leaves you in an energised state, making it more difficult for your body to unwind.

If you still want to fit your workout in, find out how to exercise for better sleep.

3. Stress and anxiety

When you are feeling stressed or anxious, this has the effect on your body of keeping your cortisol levels elevated during the night, making it harder to relax.

It’s also thought stress and anxiety can disrupt the transition from wakefulness to sleep. Lisa tells us more.

“Stress and anxiety are common reasons for sleep disturbances,” she says. “They can affect your sleep patterns and this can lead to hypnic jerks when you eventually fall asleep.”

4. Sleep deprivation

When we’re not getting enough sleep, whether temporarily or as part of an ongoing condition such as insomnia, we’re more at risk of hypnic jerks.

Sleep deprivation can disrupt the normal transition into sleep so there’s an increased chance that you might experience twitching as you drift off.

Being overtired is also a common reason why people can experience hypnic jerks. Interestingly, sleeping in an uncomfortable position is another culprit.

It’s thought fatigue can cause the body’s nervous system to misfire, and this can lead to sleep twitches.

A woman lying on her back in bed, on top of the covers, staring straight ahead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Restless legs syndrome

For most people, twitching in your sleep isn’t usually a sign of an underlying condition. Instead, they’re simply an occasional and unpredictable part of drifting off to sleep.

But, if experiencing your muscles twitching and jerking at night is a regular occurrence for you, this could be a symptom of a sleep disorder such as restless legs syndrome.

“It is usually not necessary to seek treatment for hypnic jerks unless they occur frequently and are accompanied by other complaints such as physical injury, bedwetting or confusion when awakening (these symptoms can be experienced with restless legs syndrome, for example),” Lisa says.

“In these instances, you must visit your GP.”

How to stop twitching at night

While you can’t completely avoid experiencing the occasional hypnic jerk, you can take steps to minimise their regularity.

Stick to a regular sleep schedule

When you regularly vary what time you go to bed and get up on a morning such as having a lie-in whenever you can, this can make experiencing twitching while you sleep more likely.

“Getting regular, quality sleep is the best way to reduce hypnic jerks so it’s important to tackle the root causes of sleep disturbances and sleep deprivation,” Lisa explains.

“Establish good bedtime habits including going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends, to programme your body clock.”

A woman sleeping on her front on a blue bedsheet holding a small white alarm clock in one hand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take steps to de-stress before bed

“Manage stress and anxiety by using relaxation techniques such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises or yoga to help calm the mind and body,” Lisa suggests. “This will make sleep transitions smoother.”

Creating a bedtime routine that incorporates winding down by reading or listening to relaxing music can be great for signalling to your mind and body that it’s almost bedtime.

Getting outdoors for fresh air or being active during the day can also help to regulate your sleep-wake cycle.

Avoid stimulants

A woman reading in bed while drinking from a mug

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Avoid caffeine or other stimulants such as nicotine in the hours leading up to bedtime to prevent sleep disruption and minimise twitching at night,” Lisa advises.

“These stimulants can heighten brain activity, increasing the chances of hypnic jerks.”

Having caffeine in the evening can interfere with your ability to sleep soundly so try to have your last cuppa at least six hours before bedtime.

Similarly, nicotine can impair your brain’s ability to wind down, so having a daily cut off point for nicotine could help you to sleep better and twitch less.

Julie Penfold
Julie Penfold
Health Writer

Julie writes about health, wellbeing and medical issues for a wide range of titles including Tom’s Guide, TechRadar, Be Healthy, Top Sante, Doctors.net.uk and many more. She is endlessly curious and loves writing about health as there’s always something new to find out more about. She’s also a member of the NUJ, Guild of Health Writers and Medical Journalists’ Association.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A woman lying in bed after waking from a night terror with her hands over her eyes, scared
I asked a parasomnias expert what was causing my night terrors – her answer surprised me
A woman sat up in bed holding her head in distress after a night terror, with a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top right hand corner
Screaming in the night? Expert reveals 5 causes of night terrors — plus how to stop them
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
How to stop restless legs immediately for a good night's sleep, according to doctors
Young woman is wide awake at night and wants to fall back to sleep fast
Waking up at 3am? Here's 5 reasons you can't sleep through and 5 solutions
A woman with curly black hair stretches and smiles as she wakes up early on a sunny summer&#039;s morning
Waking up at night? These 5 daily habits could fix that — here's how
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep
Tired all the time? Sleep experts share how to tackle hypersomnia — plus what might be causing it
Latest in Sleep
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep
Tired all the time? Sleep experts share how to tackle hypersomnia — plus what might be causing it
A woman with long dark hair falls asleep quickly in a comfy bed dressed with soft white linens
I'm an ex-insomniac turned sleep coach — my 3 top tips to fall asleep quickly
A person lying on their stomach on the Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress
What’s so bad about stomach sleeping? Expert dishes the dirt on so-called ‘worst sleeping position ever’
Woman doing a yoga pose in bed against a green background
Sleep expert reveals her secret weapon for falling asleep fast — and you can do it in 15 minutes
A man places a sleep apnea CPAP machine mask on his face, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 graphic (right)
Sleep apnea could be diagnosed while you're awake, new research finds — here's what that means
Latest in Features
Bare feet poking out of the covers at the end of a bed
Twitching in your sleep? Expert shares 5 most common causes of hypnic jerks
Half-Life 2 RTX
I just went back to Ravenholm in Half-Life 2 RTX — Nvidia’s new RTX remix tech makes it 10x more terrifying
ChatGPT app on iPhone
I didn't think I'd have any use for ChatGPT Deep Research — 7 ways it's improved my daily life
Apple TV hand gestures
Say goodbye to your TV remote — how interactive gestures and AI could reshape the way we watch
InfinaCore P3 Pro Portable Power Bank.
I ditched all my phone chargers for this amazing MagSafe power bank — and it also charges my laptop
Proton VPN logo and in-app screenshots
"If you control online, you control everything" – Proton is taking the fight to internet censorship
More about sleep
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep

Tired all the time? Sleep experts share how to tackle hypersomnia — plus what might be causing it
A person lying on their stomach on the Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress

What’s so bad about stomach sleeping? Expert dishes the dirt on so-called ‘worst sleeping position ever’
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #381 (Wednesday, March 19 2025)
See more latest
Most Popular
Half-Life 2 RTX
I just went back to Ravenholm in Half-Life 2 RTX — Nvidia’s new RTX remix tech makes it 10x more terrifying
The image shows the Helix Dawn mattress on a wooden bed frame against a white wall and on a geometrical rug
What is the Helix Dawn mattress and should you buy it?
Cartoon person protecting their information using ExpressVPN
What is ExpressVPN's ID Theft Insurance?
woman lifting dumbbells
I tried this 3-move shoulder workout — here’s what happened to my upper body
ChatGPT app on iPhone
I didn't think I'd have any use for ChatGPT Deep Research — 7 ways it's improved my daily life
iPhone 15 Pro Max shown in hand
5 iPhone settings you should always shut off — because they’re a security nightmare
InfinaCore P3 Pro Portable Power Bank.
I ditched all my phone chargers for this amazing MagSafe power bank — and it also charges my laptop
Apple TV hand gestures
Say goodbye to your TV remote — how interactive gestures and AI could reshape the way we watch
Woman performing a bodyweight core workout on a yoga mat with elbow and knee touching in a bicycle exercise
Forget regular planks — try the bear plank swivel and 5 other great moves with this bodyweight core workout
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep
Tired all the time? Sleep experts share how to tackle hypersomnia — plus what might be causing it