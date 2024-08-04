Sleep expert shares 3 reasons why you should nap every day during summer

As temperatures soar across the globe, you're probably wondering how you can beat the heat. There are plenty of things you can do to cool down, but one time-tested way to deal with a heatwave is napping. If you're wondering how an afternoon nap can help you cope with summer temperatures, we've called on a sleep expert to explain why.

While this year's best mattresses for all sleepers are made with temperature-regulating materials to keep you cool while you sleep, what can you do to cool down during the day? Dr Sarah Bishop, clinical psychologist and sleep expert at ScS, says that taking a siesta is the most cost-effective way to cool down during a heatwave. They also help reduce stress and increase productivity.

Here Dr Bishop shares three major reasons why summer is the perfect time to up your afternoon power nap game.

3 reasons why you should take afternoon naps during a heatwave

1. Siesta reduce stress and boost cardio function

Siestas (afternoon naps taken after a midday meal) are time-honoured traditions in many warm climates, particularly in Spain and Latin America. While this afternoon habit isn't as popular as it once was, Dr Sarah Bishop points out that it's still a great way for those in hot weather conditions to feel refreshed.

“This practice is not just cultural; it’s also deeply rooted in the body’s natural circadian rhythms," explains the sleep expert. “Studies suggest that this break can help in reducing stress and improving cardiovascular function. So, borrowing the siesta habit, especially in hot summer months, can be a great way to stay cool, relaxed and productive.”

2. They help you and your kids to reset

During the summer months, children are out of school which can put pressure on parents to provide both structure and entertainment to their summer days. Spending time with children can also mean more opportunities to bond, and according to Dr Bishop, a family siesta is the best way to do just that.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“For kids, naps can be as essential as their lunch break," says the clinical psychologist "During the school holidays, when routines can be more relaxed, incorporating a nap can help maintain some structure and ensure kids aren’t overtired. Plus, it can give parents a much-needed break too."

3. Afternoon naps help boost your mood

The summer months can mean parents are juggling work, child care, and vacation plans - all while dealing with the summertime heat. Dr Bishop points out that parents can face chronic sleep deprivation during these months, which impacts mood and cognitive function.

However, she says that taking some time out for a refresh can help cope with summertime stress. “Napping during the day can be like hitting the reset button on your brain," says the sleep expert. "Research has shown that even short naps can boost mood, improve alertness, and enhance performance."

How to make the perfect napping spot in 3 steps

Interior stylist Victoria Foster shares her three best tips for making up your couch or sofa to have the perfect siesta...

1. Elevate and recline

While recliner sofas and armchairs are ideal nap spots, there are other ways you can put yourself into a relaxing position for a siesta. “Getting into a seating position with your legs elevated and your upper body relaxed can make you feel really comfortable," says Foster.

"Tilt your head back and lean on a cushion or the sofa frame to take the weight off your neck and joints and you’ll soon find yourself drifting off."

2. Support your back

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To avoid aches and pains, Foster suggests strategically placing cushions to keep your back supported. "Ultimately you want to support your spine’s natural curve, so don’t opt for an overly plump or large cushion here.”

3. Create a relaxing environment

Sleeping during the day can be tricky as it doesn't have the same calming vibe as night time. However, Foster says there are some things you can do to create a sleep-inducing environment.

“If your living room has blackout blinds or curtains, draw them to create a darker space," suggests Foster. "Even though it won’t be entirely dark in the daytime, it prevents any glare or sun beams that might move whilst you’re napping and disturb you."

She also suggests closing any windows and doors and putting on some soft, calming music: "Playing classical or jazz, or white noise playlists can help you to relax and avoid any unexpected noise volume that might disturb your sleep.”