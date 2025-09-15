Running 20+ miles a week is my ultimate sleep hack — here’s how it keeps my sleep score in the 90s

Keep to your running schedule with a sunrise alarm clock (Image credit: Philips) Investing in the best sunrise alarm clock means you'll wake up to a sunny day even in the depths of winter — perfect for your morning run

Besides Strava kudos, if there's one thing I get out of running it's a solid sleep schedule and ace sleep scores.

I run four times a week and credit this habit (alongside sleeping on one of this year's best mattresses) for keeping my sleep scores in the 90s.

Generally, I sleep seven to eight hours a night, spending plenty of time in each essential sleep stage according to my trusty sleep trackers.

Running means I spend plenty of time outdoors, balance my energy levels and am usually sleeping by 10pm at night. Ahead I'll delve into why this is, with expertise from sleep and circadian scientist at the UK Sports Institute, Dr Luke Gupta.

Exercise your way to better sleep

There is a two-way relationship between sleep and exercise. Getting adequate exercise paves the way to good sleep, while sleeping well boosts your physical performance.

A recent scientific review published in the Biological Timing and Sleep journal concludes regular exercise is an effective method for improving sleep health.

From my own experience, I can vouch that I sleep best during nights after an early morning run. But, I'm not suggesting everyone runs 20+ miles a week as that’s not realistic for everyone.