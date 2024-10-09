Hot sleepers, rejoice! This instant cooling comforter is 35% off for Prime Day

Summer may be over, but for many sleepers, night sweats and hot flashes don't take a holiday. If you can relate, then you'll want to check out this Prime Day deal that cuts 35% off all sizes of the Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter at Amazon. After discount, a full/queen comforter drops to $155.35 (reg. $239).

Rest uses a proprietary cooling fabric designed to wick away heat and moisture. According to the brand, the material of the outer shell is five times thinner and stronger than silk. The inner fill consists of Sorona (a stretchy plant-based fabric) and Tencel (derived from wood pulp but quite soft). It's lightweight for year-round use and comes in a multitude of colors.

Sometimes, even the best mattresses need a little extra boost to prevent severe overheating, and this Prime Day bedding deal should provide soothing relief for those who need it. However, if you're keen to invest in a specialty cooling mattress, take a look at our Prime Day mattress deals guide for ways to save.

Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter

Was from: $199

Now from: $129.35

Savings: Up to $98 at Amazon Summary: Featuring a proprietary cooling material with a super-soft hypoallergenic blend of Sorona and Tencel fill, this lightweight yet densely woven comforter provides soft comfort with a soothing sensation. According to the brand, its Evercool fabric is lab-rated to be twice as cool as silk, as well as five times thinner and stronger so it won't sag or pill. Its moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating properties make it an ideal option for all seasons. It's certified OEKO-TEX Standard 100, ensuring it's made without high levels of toxic chemicals. You can pop it in the washer and dryer to clean it. Price history: All sizes of the Rest Evercool Comforter are 35% off for Prime Day. It's not often we see it dip below its retail price — the last time it did was during July's Prime Day event. The current Amazon Prime Day deal brings this down to under $200 for even the largest size variant among the three available (twin, full/queen, king/Cal king). We may see this deal return during Black Friday, but this is a good deal worth taking advantage of now. Benefits: 30-night return window | 1-year warranty

What type of comforter is best for cooling?

If you often find yourself waking up in the middle of the night sweaty and uncomfortable, it may be worth swapping your comforter for something that's lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking. Specialty thermoregulating fabrics (such as Rest's Evercool material) work well, but you can also go with natural fibers like cotton, bamboo viscose and Tencel.

Keeping your bedding fresh is especially important if you're prone to overheating, as sweat can leave stains and even serve as a breeding ground for mold, bed bugs, and other undesirables. The best comforters for hot sleepers should be easy to wash, but make sure to follow the care instructions closely to guarantee years of use.