The constant go-go-go of life can feel like you never get a chance to slow down, even when you're actively trying to rest. And when you do stop to breathe, your busy mind prevents you from properly switching off.

Social media has a name for this — cortisol addiction.

"The concept of cortisol addiction has gained a lot of attention on social media," explains Dr. Leah Kaylor, a licensed psychologist specializing in sleep. "It's used to explain symptoms like constant busyness, restlessness, difficulty relaxing, or poor sleep."

'Cortisol addiction' isn't without its controversy, as we found out when we asked the experts.

But with so many adults experiencing insomnia or sleep deprivation, we're exploring how cortisol impacts sleep, if we can become addicted to it, and how to naturally lower cortisol levels.

What is cortisol addiction?

'Cortisol addiction' has become a social media buzzword, describing stress-seekers; you scroll through your phone when you're busy, you struggle to sit still and feel guilty when you take a moment to relax.

But cortisol itself isn't the bogeyman it first appears to be. "Cortisol is a hormone that we make and need in various amounts, every moment of the day," explains Dr. Thara Vayali, naturopathic doctor and co-founder of hey freya.

People become used to being 'in go mode' all the time Dr. Emma Lin

Part of cortisol's impact is mediating the stress response — that fight-or-flight instinct that allows you to deal with high-stakes situations. It also acts like a natural wake up call, as increasing cortisol levels signal to your body it's time to be alert.

Dr. Vayali explains that social media uses the term 'cortisol addiction' to describe becoming accustomed to the increased energy that comes from high cortisol levels as a response to stress.

However, while extra energy can be a benefit when you're feeling pressure, this effect of cortisol also has its disadvantages.

"People become used to being 'in go mode' all the time," says Dr. Emma Lin, Sleep Medicine Specialist. "The body becomes used to being stressed. Then, when you are meant to relax, you can’t."

Is cortisol addiction real?

Like many social media trends, cortisol addiction has its critics. Including Dr, Ruchir Patel, founder of the Insomnia and Sleep Institute of Arizona.

"Cortisol addiction is not a medical terminology but, rather, a social media trend," says Dr. Patel. "If anything it is stress addiction that results in high cortisol levels and impacts energy levels and sleep."

"If you look into the DSM5 and ICD11, cortisol addiction is not listed as a medically recognized diagnosis," agrees Dr. Kaylor. "There is not peer reviewed psychiatric literature as a formal disorder."

But while she explains there is "no empirical evidence that cortisol itself is addictive," she does point out that some of us might be "creating a cycle that mimics addictive behavior."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Habitual engagement in high-stress or high-stimulation environments may reinforce behavior through the pleasure seeking hormone, dopamine," explains Dr. Kaylor.

"Over time, individuals may unconsciously seek out stress-inducing activities that elevate cortisol, which they associate with productivity, control, or even identity."

Dr. Vayali similarly agrees, noting that while cortisol is not an addictive substance, some people "create or search for high stress situations because of the reward they receive from these situations."

How does cortisol addiction impact your sleep?

During moments of stress the energy boost of increased cortisol allows you to better tackle the problem at hand.

But once that stress has gone, your body needs time to rebalance your cortisol.

Persistently elevated cortisol directly interferes with sleep architecture Dr. Vayali

If you're experiencing cortisol addiction (or frequently seeking pressure for the associated energy burst), your cortisol levels are likely to remain elevated. And this is bad for your sleep.

"Persistently elevated cortisol directly interferes with sleep architecture," says Dr. Vayali.

"Normally cortisol follows a circadian rhythm, peaking in the morning and declining by evening. But high stress environments flatten this curve, keeping levels high at night."

Dr. Lin describes the result as "tired but wired." Your body might be ready to drop off but your racing mind impacts your sleep in the following ways:

1. Difficulty falling asleep

The time it takes to fall asleep is known as sleep latency and for the average person it lasts around 10 to 20 minutes.

However, if you have a cortisol addiction (or display the behaviors sometimes described as a cortisol addiction), you might find it takes significantly longer to drift off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Elevated evening cortisol levels are associated with delayed sleep onset," says Dr. Kaylor. "This is because cortisol promotes alertness."

(It's worth noting that falling asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow also isn't desirable. This is likely a sign you're experiencing sleep deprivation.)

2. Disruptive nighttime wakings

While waking up in the night is normal, those with consistently high cortisol levels might find they wake up regularly and struggle to fall back to sleep.

"High cortisol levels have been linked to increased sleep fragmentation, leading to more frequent awakenings and reduced deep sleep," describes Dr. Kaylor.

And even if by bedtime you feel as though the day's stresses are behind you, cortisol addiction can still prevent you from achieving deep sleep.

"A persistently overactive stress system during the day can heighten arousal, making it difficult for the body to enter restorative sleep," notes Dr. Kaylor.

3. Feeling tired even after a night's sleep

For those with increased cortisol levels, what feels like a full night's rest might not be as restorative as you hoped. As Dr. Lin put it; "when you wake up, you are as tired as when you went to bed."

If this becomes a reoccurring problem, consistently high cortisol levels can potentially lead to long-term sleep deprivation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Prolonged daytime stress primes the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis to remain hyperactive, fragmenting sleep quality." explains Dr. Vayali.

"Over time, this can create a vicious cycle: poor sleep further dysregulates cortisol, exacerbating stress, and perpetuates the feeling of exhaustion despite feeling wired."

How to naturally lower your cortisol level

It's not possible to 'quit' a cortisol addiction. As Dr. Vayali points out; "you cannot wean yourself off a hormone that you require everyday."

However, there are methods you can use to naturally balance cortisol levels. Dr. Lin describes it as your body learning "that it's acceptable to relax."

1. Practice mindfulness

Relaxing doesn't always come easy, particularly if elevated cortisol levels leave you itching to get up and do something.

Mindfulness for better sleep aims not only to help you drift off but also to teach you to find calm.

"Regular mindfulness practice has been shown to lower cortisol levels and improve sleep quality," explains Dr. Kaylor.

"Breathwork and progressive muscle relaxation can help shift the brain and body towards a state of relaxation and away from stress."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it doesn't need to be a complex yoga routine or guided meditation.

"Relax and take a deep breath," Dr. Lin suggests. "Stretching, deep breathing, or even just sitting peacefully can help your body realize it's time to relax."

2. Keep a consistent sleep schedule

Compensating for your high-stress week by crashing out on the weekend might seem sensible but this changeable routine is bad for your circadian rhythm, which in turn disrupts your cortisol cycle.

"Consistency, consistency, consistency" emphasizes Dr. Kaylor, "with the time in which you go to bed and the time in which you wake up — even on weekends, even on holidays! (bummer, I know.)"

This consistency reinforces your circadian rhythm, while a varying sleep routine can cause social jet lag; a groggy feeling as though you're constantly changing time zones.

3. Adapt your diet for better sleep

Social media might be flooded with foods to send you to sleep, but Dr. Kaylor suggests you're better off adjusting your meal timings if you want to support your rest.

"Finish your last meal of the day and no more alcohol 3 hours before bed," she advises. "Digesting food is an energy-intensive process... Eating late forces these organs to remain active when they should be resting"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, of course, stay away from coffee.

"Cut out caffeine 10 hours before bed," says Dr. Kaylor. "By blocking adenosine, caffeine keeps your brain in a state of heightened alertness, even when your body is signaling that it’s time to rest."

As well as avoiding obvious culprits, such as coffee and energy drinks, she advices to stay alert for "sneaky sources of caffeine" including pre-workout supplements.

4. Create a wind-down routine

Bedtime routines aren't just for children, as winding down in the evening helps you achieve the calm headspace needed for sleep.

"As adults we have the tendency to go go go," says Dr. Kaylor.

"Many times when people complain of difficulties with sleep it is because they are expecting their body to be able to shift gears from the busyness of the day into a state conducive to sleep immediately and that's simply not how it works."

Dr. Kaylor notes that your routine should be based on your needs but she has some suggestions to get started, including taking a bath, listening to calm music or adopting a "quiet hobby" such as knitting or journaling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr. Lin suggests a similar focus on calm; "avoid stressful conversations, homework, or intense video games before bed."

But if you've been relying on an evening work out to let go off stress and induce fatigue, Dr. Vayali recommends caution.

"While more intense or energetic cardio lowers baseline cortisol, working out at night can prolong cortisol elevation temporarily," advises Dr. Vayali.

"When considering evening movement, focus on earlier, and something that prioritizes deep breathing."

5. Start the morning right

To keep your cortisol levels balanced, consider what you do when they first start rising in the morning.

"A very easy tip is to get sunlight exposure," explains Dr. Kaylor. "This is one of the most effective ways to strengthen the circadian rhythm, which is the body's internal clock that regulates our sleep-wake cycle."

Dr. Vayali suggests pairing morning sunlight with "non-alarming wake sounds" — few things get the pressure levels rocketing quite like a screeching alarm. A gentler sound starts your day on a more even keel.