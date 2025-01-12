Trying to stick to New Year's resolutions? Start with a consistent nighttime routine

It's that time of year again where we set new year's resolutions and tell ourselves that this will be the year we stick to them. Whether your 2025 goals have a work, fitness or personal focus, good sleep and a solid nighttime routine can help you excel.

Having a well-established nighttime routine makes your body more efficient at sleeping. That may sound strange, but what it means is that your body drifts off to sleep easier and you stay asleep throughout the night, making sure you get the best quality rest during your dedicated sleep time so you can wake up refreshed come morning, ready to hit your resolutions.

We asked kinesiologist and sleep supplement formulator Matt Gallant and clinical and medical psychologist Dr Leah Kaylor how a nighttime routine can set us up for success when it comes to hacking our new year's resolutions. Plus they shared tips on what your bedtime routine should entail.

What is a nighttime routine?

A nighttime routine is a set of activities or tasks you do before going to bed to help your body wind down and your brain prepare for sleep. Repeating this routine night after night helps you create habits that tell your brain it is time to sleep, helping you fall asleep fast.

Experts agree that the basics really do work when it comes to perfecting your bedtime routine. You won't be surprised to hear your routine should ditch the screens and include a calming activity instead. Here's how a nighttime routine can help you hack your new year's resolutions for good this year.

Why a nighttime routine is key to achieving your new year's resolutions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helps you get more sleep

The purpose of a nighttime routine is to help you fall asleep fast, meaning your more likely to get the recommended seven to nine hours sleep without wasting time counting sheep.

One of the biggest new year's resolutions is fitness and weight management. Studies show sleep deprivation is linked to lack of motivation and decreased self-control, making it all the more difficult to make healthy choices.

You might feel sluggish or crave a sugary energy boost, meaning you're more likely to skip the gym and reach for high-sugar foods. But ample, good quality sleep can help you stick to your well-intentioned goals, be they moving more, working harder or resisting the sweet treats.

Regulates energy levels throughout the day

A nighttime routine helps you keep a consistent sleep schedule, which is the bedrock of getting quality rest. Going to sleep and waking up at the same time each evening and morning helps regulate your circadian rhythm and, therefore, your natural energy levels.

When your body is used to routine, it will naturally wake up and wind down at specific times in the day, making it easier for you to fall asleep at night and wake up without hammering the snooze button in the mornings.

Maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm will help you feel alert in the mornings and throughout the day and more relaxed and tired in the evening. These consistent energy levels prevent you feeling lethargic during the day and boost motivation, especially when it comes to exercising and powering through your daily to-do list.

Eases stress

A relaxing nighttime routine could be the pocket of 'you-time' you need at the end of a busy day. It can help calm the mind and ease any stress or anxiety that has built up in daily life.

Racing thoughts and a worried mind are the nemesis to quality sleep. Therefore, taking time to unwind and rid yourself of stresses with a bedtime meditation or other calming activity will help you drift off peacefully.

Having this sleep-inducing coping mechanism in place can lead to overall improved wellbeing and mental health, helping you perform better during the day and reach your new year's goals.

What should a nighttime routine include?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Screen free time

While many people watch TV or scroll social media as a 'relaxing' bedtime ritual, experts warn that screen time before bed, especially in the bedroom, can ruin your sleep.

Dr Kaylor explains: "Blue light shares the same wavelength as sunlight and is particularly effective at suppressing melatonin production—the essential hormone that helps us fall asleep. When you're exposed to blue light late in the evening, your body remains in an “alert” state for longer, making it difficult to transition into the relaxed state needed to fall asleep."

So, our best advice is to ditch the phones, TVs and tablets at least 30 minutes before you wish to sleep and replace them what Dr Kaylor calls "quiet hobbies" like those below.

A relaxing activity

From reading to listening to calming music, meditating, journaling, stretching or cuddling, a relaxing activity will help you wind down before falling asleep. This activity will be personal to you. It's important to make sure you find it relaxing and enjoyable.

For example, some people may find music relaxing while others may find it too overstimulating. You'll want to look forward to completing this activity rather than feeling like it is something else on your to-do list.

Gallant recommends incorporating an activity like meditation or other mindfulness exercises to reduce any stress and lower cortisol levels before sleep. Alternatively, he says a warm shower can help lower your core body temperature, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.

Creating a calm environment

Creating a calming, comfortable sleep space with the best mattress and best pillow for your sleep style is key to snoozing peacefully. Shopping the new year mattress sales can get you great deals if you're looking to upgrade your bed and get serious about improving the quality of your sleep.

Alternatively, Dr Kaylor says the "easiest technique" for crafting an environment that is conducive to sleep is dimming the lights or using lamps rather than overhead lights. She explains this practice "aligns with your body’s natural circadian rhythms, signaling that it’s time to prepare for rest."

Making sure your bedroom and mattress are clean is also key to getting comfortable, good quality sleep. A tidy environment is more calming and a clean mattress ensures dust-mites and other creepy crawlies don't disturb your sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do adults need a nighttime routine?

While bedtime routines tend to be associated with children, they are equally important for adults who want to perform at their best. Gallant explains: "Everyone needs a nighttime routine, adults included. Routines are a great signal to your body that it's time to slow down and shift gears into relaxation mode. They also help establish a schedule, which is critical for maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm."

Dr Kaylor adds: "As adults we have the tendency to go go go! There needs to be a shift from wakefulness into a state that prepares the mind and body for rest. Many times when people complain of difficulties with sleep it is because they are expecting their body to be able to shift gears from the business of the day into a state conducive to sleep immediately, and that's simply not how it works."

With a dependable nighttime routine that helps you gradually wind down before bed, you won't be wasting time tossing and turning. Instead you'll be able to catch quality ZZZs, setting you up for a successful, yawn-free day of chasing your new year's goals.