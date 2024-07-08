I've run over 100K in the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 running shoes — and they're $61 off ahead of Prime Day

At Tom's Guide, we test some of the best running shoes on the market and the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 never fails to leave its mark. Thankfully, the shoe is currently on sale with over 30% off ahead of Prime Day 2024.

Before running in the 25s, I instantly fell in love with the Asics Gel Nimbus 24 running shoe, but these reinvent the neutral running shoe. Though not the most current model on the market, I still choose them time and time again as I head out on my weekly 5k runs.

Asics Gel Nimbus 25 (Men's) Running shoe: was $160 now from $99 @ Amazon

Asics PureGEL technology and FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning make this shoe truly a dream to run in. You can access women's sale options too, both for a limited time only, ahead of Prime Day.

I've collected over 100K in the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 running shoe and I'm still counting the Ks in them, despite a new release within the range.

That said, if you want to save even more money you can grab the Asics Gel Nimbus 24 running shoe for $90 off ahead of Prime Day and the latest Asics Gel Nimbus 26 running shoe is just $142 at Amazon in women's sizes.

Our fitness editor and writers love the Gel Nimbus 25, and the model is a hugely popular iteration in the Gel Nimbus line-up. The Gel Nimbus 26 isn't that different, so it's worth grabbing a bargain deal on the older shoe.

The upper is more bootie-esque than the Gel Nimbus 24 and cradles the foot and ankle better. There's plenty of padding around the collar and the cushioning is unbelievably bouncy for longer runs.

Asics made a few key changes to the 25 model. There's a thick layer of Flytefoam Blast+ Eco midsole foam, which gives the shoe 20% more foam underfoot. We also love the Asics PureGEL technology for shock absorption that delivers when training on harder terrain.

One of our editors is a keen marathon runner and doesn't recommend these for faster tempo training as they're "not snappy enough for faster runners" but that aside, it's a super fun shoe to run in, and like many of Asics' running shoes, feel like running on cloud.