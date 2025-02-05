Wow! Save up to $900 on the luxurious Beautyrest Black with adjustable bed base this Presidents' Day

If you're looking for a deal on a luxurious hotel mattress, check out the Beautyrest Presidents' Day sale. Right now, you can save up to $900 when you buy a Beautyrest Black mattress with an adjustable base. Purchasing the mattress alone will still help you save up to $600, but adding an adjustable base will level up your sleep in a whole other way.

Like the Saatva Classic, which tops our best mattress guide, you can customize the Beautyrest Black to suit your preferences. It comes in three comfort levels (firm, medium, plush) with an optional pillow top. Adding the Beautyrest Black Luxury Base will allow you to adjust your sleep position so you can mitigate snoring and ease aches and pains. It also features some swish extras, such as a massage mode and ambient sound to create a soothing sleep experience.

If you've had your eye on a Beautyrest, this is a great time to buy as you'll be able to transform your bedroom into a five-star presidential suite while saving some money in the process. It's one of the strongest Presidents' Day mattress sales we've seen from a luxury sleep brand this year.

Beautyrest Black Hybrid + Beautyrest Black Luxury Base

Was from: $3,448

Now from: $2,848

Saving: Up to $900 at Beautyrest



Summary: The Beautyrest Black features the brand's Triple Stranded Pocketed Coil Technology, which purports to deliver individualized support, pressure relief, temperature regulation, and motion isolation so you and your partner can sleep in peace. It's topped with layers of contouring foam to cushion those sensitive joints. There are four 'Series' to choose from, with the top model boasting the best sleep tech Beautyrest has to offer. Choose from three firmness levels plus an optional pillow top. Add the adjustable base to elevate your comfort in a whole new way, especially if you snore or deal with nagging aches and pains. Price history: Beautyrest tends to run regular sales during major sales periods like Presidents' Day, Black Friday, and Memorial Day. However, we saw Beautyrest mattresses discounted further last year as the firm seems to be a bit more conservative with their pricing these days. Still, this is the lowest we've seen this mattress and luxury base combo (previous sales have included the standard adjustable base). A queen-size Beautyrest Black Series 1 plus a Beautyrest Black Luxury Base is $3,398 after $600 off. Note that you'll have to add each item separately to see the discount in your cart. This is the best Beautyrest mattress deal you can shop right now. Benefits: white glove delivery | 10-year guarantee | 100-night trial | free returns

Are Beautyrest mattresses worth it?

Beautyrest mattresses are part of Serta Simmons Bedding Group, which has been making mattresses for more than a century, so it's safe to say they know their craft. If you have a decent budget and want to invest in a hotel mattress, then Beautyrest is a great choice.

There's a huge variety of options to choose from, which may seem daunting, but it's worth remembering that you do get a 100-night trial to test the mattress to make sure it's the right one for you. If you know what you like, then you can tailor your Beautyrest to your specific needs.

The benefits are decent too — including that all-important white glove delivery. This means that the company will handle installing your new mattress for you. The 100-night trial is a little conservative; rival brands like Saatva offer a full-year trial, which gives you lots more wiggle room. However, Beautyrest offers free returns, which isn't the case with Saatva.