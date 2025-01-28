What is the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress and should you buy it in Presidents' Day sales?

The Loom & Leaf is one of Saatva's premium all-foam mattresses, and it's currently discounted in Saatva's Presidents' Day sale. Right now, you can save $400 on all sizes of the Loom & Leaf Mattress at Saatva, with a queen-size going for $2,599 (was $2,999), but does that mean you should buy it?

Saatva is one of the most luxurious mattress brands around, with the flagship Saatva Classic taking the No. 1 spot in this year's best mattress guide. The Loom & Leaf, meanwhile, received a glowing review from our sleep team for its outstanding pressure relief and lower back support.

Many brands, including Saatva, are already kickstarting their Presidents' Day mattress sales. However, if you're wondering whether you should go for the Loom & Leaf in the Saatva Presidents' Day mattress sales, we're here to examine its price, materials, and comfort to see if it's right for you.

Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: Overview

Pros Suits all sleep styles

Superb motion isolation

Great for back pain

Complimentary in-home set-up Cons Prone to trapping heat

May be too plush for some

Returns cost $99

Th Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress was first introduced in 2015, and quickly became one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market. Thanks to its customizable firmness options (choose between Firm or Relaxed Firm) the Loom & Leaf is made to accommodate a wide range of sleep positions.

Last year, the Loom & Leaf was usurped by the Saatva Contour5 mattress, which billed itself as an upgrade from the Loom & Leaf (you can find out about the differences between the two in our Loom & Leaf vs Contour5 mattress comparison). However, the former is still available to buy at Saatva. We consider the Loom & Leaf the best Saatva mattress for couples and lumbar support.

Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: was from $1,899 $1,499 at Saatva

At MSRP, a queen-sized Saatva Loom & Leaf is $2,999, but thanks to the new $400 discount (use the link above), it's reduced to $2,599. Note that this is following quite a price hike, as it retailed for $2,395 just last month. Extras include free White Glove Delivery, a lifetime warranty, and a 365-night sleep trial.

Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: Price & Trial

(Image credit: Future)

During Black Friday 2024, a queen-size Loom & Leaf retailed for $2,395, with a Saatva mattress sale knocking it down to $1,995. However, in 2025, Saatva seems to have increased the MSRP, so the full retail price of a queen Loom & Leaf is now $2,999, with a $400 Presidents' Day discount taking it down to $2,599.

While the mattress was much cheaper during Black Friday — even though the discount amount remains the same — it still comes with generous extras: free White Glove Delivery, a lifetime warranty, and a year-long sleep trial. Unlike the best mattresses in a box, the Saatva Loom & Leaf is delivered flat, but the free at-home installation and old mattress removal means setting up the Loom & Leaf is a snap.

Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: Design & materials

(Image credit: Future)

The Loom & Leaf is 12" tall and has five internal layers (six if you count the cover), which are all foam with no springs. The antimicrobial cover is made from organic cotton and is quilted with cushioning and supportive foams to support the lumbar region. It also has natural thistle for a non-toxic, fiberglass-free flame barrier.

Under the cover, you'll find two top layers of gel-infused memory foam for pressure relief, a high-density foam core for support, a transitional foam layer which determines the firmness level, and a durable base layer to support the above layers.

Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: Comfort & support

(Image credit: Future)

In our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review, testers found the Loom & Leaf suitable for all sleep positions thanks to its adjustable firmness options. We tested the Relaxed Firm option and found it to be a crowd-pleasing medium-firm (7 out of 10 on the firmness scales, with 10 being the firmest).

Our testing panel comprised seven different sleepers and all found it to be body-hugging soft yet supportive. In fact, the Loom & Leaf's focus on lumbar support and pressure relief means this bed is ideal for those with back pain. However, some found the quilted top too cushioning and it may be too soft for some heavier bodies. (There is a Firm option that's more responsive than contouring, per Saatva.)

Motion isolation is fantastic, making it a good choice for those who share a bed with a restless sleeper, but the edge support could be better while the temperature-regulating cooling gel couldn't prevent body heat from getting trapped. If you're a chronically hot sleeper, consider a specialty cooling mattress instead.

Should you buy the Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress

Buy the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress if...

✅ You share a bed: The Loom & Leaf is great at limiting motion transfer, so you won't feel a restless partner's movements throughout the night.

✅ You experience back pain: The Loom & Leaf has a gel-infused lumbar crown to provide proper spinal alignment.

✅ You want luxurious, quilted pressure relief: Its all-foam design means the Loom & Leaf prioritizes relieving and soothing pressure points for all sleep styles.

Don't buy the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress if...

❌ You sleep hot: Despite foam infused with cooling gel, we found the Loom & Leaf is prone to trapping heat. On the contrary, the Contour5 is better at maintaining a neutral sleep temperature. (Read more in our Saatva Contour5 Mattress review.)

❌ You want strong edges: If you have mobility issues that make getting in and out of bed difficult, like to sit on the edge of your bed when getting dressed, or like to sleep close to the edges, then be aware that the Loom & Leaf has weak edges.

❌ You don't want to pay a $99 return fee: Like all Saatva mattresses, delivery is free and you have a whole year to return, but you will need to pay a $99 fee.