Want to sleep like an NFL player? Then this $600 off Sleep Number sale is for you

If you're looking for a high-tech solution to your sleep woes, then Sleep Number, the official sleep and wellness partner for the NFL, should be top of your list. And today you can sleep like an NFL player for less with $600 off smart beds at Sleep Number. Our top pick is the Sleep Number i8 with adjustable firmness, advanced cooling, and integrated sleep tracking, and this $600 off deal reduces the price of a queen size i8 to $3,399 (was $3,999).

There are three mattresses in Sleep Number's new flash sale in total: the c2, the p5, and the i8. The most affordable option is the Sleep Number C2, now $200 off in all sizes with a queen reduced to $1,099 (was $1,299). The c2 has a ceramic gel layer designed to draw away heat for cooler sleep, plus adjustable firmness on each side so that you and your partner can find your perfect comfort level.

So if you're shopping for the best mattress for your body and sleep needs and want one with adjustable firmness and sleep tracking, then Sleep Number is worth considering. Especially with up to $600 off in today's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals. For other top deals for the home and more see our guide to this year's best Prime Day deals.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed

Was from: $3,399

Now from: $2,799

Saving: $600 at Sleep Number Summary: The Sleep Number i8 is the most popular option in the brand's range (but not the most advanced option), and generally one of the best smart beds you can buy. The i8 is designed with extra ceramic gel to release excess heat for cooler, more comfortable sleep, and has integrated sleep tracking (sleep duration, quality, and how you can improve it) to help you maximize your rest at night. Like all Sleep Number mattresses, the 12" i8 also has adjustable firmness on each side, making it great for partners who have different preferences in terms of mattress feel. A queen size costs $3,399 (was $3,999) in today's sale with $600 off. Price history: There's $600 off every size of the i8 today, but this isn't the cheapest price we've seen it sell for – back in February Sleep Number reduced the price of a queen size i8 to $2,799 (was $3,999). So while the current deal is still good value, we could see the price of the i8 drop further in this year's Black Friday mattress deals. So if you don't need to buy urgently, then we recommend waiting to see. If you do need a new mattress now and want the Sleep Number i8, then this is still a good saving on a premium smart bed. Benefits: Free premium delivery and setup| 25-year limited warranty

Are Sleep Number mattresses worth it?

If you're looking for an entry-level smart bed, Sleep Number has some affordable options that don't skimp on features. With the c2 at the lowest price we've seen yet, it's a solid option for anyone shopping for their first smart bed.

The adjustable firmness is beneficial for combi-sleepers, those with joint pains, and couples who bedshare. Integrated sleep tracking also keeps tabs on the quality and duration of your sleep, generating a nightly sleep score (viewable in a companion app) and pointing out where your sleep can be improved and how.