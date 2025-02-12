Top-rated organic mattress for cooler sleep is 27% off in new Presidents’ Day sale
The already-affordable Birch Natural organic mattress is up to $606 off in the Presidents' Day sales
Looking for an organic mattress without spending a fortune? You're in luck, as right now the Birch Natural Mattress is 27% off with our discount code TOMS27 during the Presidents' Day sales. This brings a queen-size Birch Natural down to $1,367.54 (was $1,873.33).
Like several of the best mattresses of the year, the The Birch Natural is a comfortable, breathable bed that's good for both their sleep health and the environment. It's made from natural and organic materials including Organic Fair Trade cotton and GOLS-certified natural latex.
Presidents' Day mattress sales are a great time to save on organic beds — especially already-affordable models like the Birch Natural. Remember to use our exclusive code for 27% off, as the general Birch mattress sale only takes 25% off.
Birch Natural Mattress
Was from: $1,373.33
Now from: $1,002.53
Saving: Up to $606 at Birch
Summary: The Birch Natural sits on our list of the best organic mattresses for its breathable build — it scored a perfect 5/5 in temperature regulation during our Birch Natural Mattress review. It has a supportive medium-firm surface, and since Birch uses natural Talalay latex rather than memory foam, you won't sink into it. The Talalay also gives the Birch some bounce to it, so it's a fantastic choice for sleepers who move around a lot. (On the other hand, motion isolation could be better. here) You'll get some nice benefits, including a 100-night sleep trial and a limited lifetime warranty. This doesn't match the year-long trial offered by some rival companies like Saatva and Avocado, but should still be long enough to make up your mind about this bed.
Price history: Birch's max discount is usually 25%, which makes our exclusive 27% offer remarkable. This sale tends to roll around on the biggest sales events of the year including Black Friday. We don't see this mattress sale lasting past Presidents' Day so jump on this offer if you want a Birch mattress at one of the lowest prices it's ever been.
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | limited lifetime warranty | free shipping
Want a premium organic experience? Try this...
Birch Luxe Natural Mattress: was from $1,624 now from $1,185.52 with code TOMS27 at Birch
The Birch Luxe Natural has all the eco-friendly credentials of the Birch Natural but adds a plush Euro Top layer for indulgent comfort. It's made with responsibly sourced organic and natural materials but it doesn't skimp on comfort. Your purchase is protected by a 100-night trial, limited lifetime warranty, and free in-home setup. Use our exclusive code for 27% off, bringing the price of a queen to $1,950 (was $2,248).
