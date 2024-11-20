Hot sleepers love this Emma cooling mattress — get 60% off in today's Black Friday sale

The temperature is dropping outside, but that doesn't stop year-round hot sleepers breaking a sweat. Thankfully, you can now save up to $913 on the Hybrid 10" Cooling Mattress at Emma in this Black Friday sale. This brings a queen size down to $675 from an MSRP of $1,349. That's a huge saving on a mattress that promises high-end temperature regulation.

Our best mattress of 2024 guide features several hybrid mattresses that are, by design, incredibly cooling. Emma is one of our favorite brand's that incorporates signature cooling technology with high-quality materials to create a comfortable and indulgent sleep experience for great value.

We've been tracking the Black Friday mattress sales, so we know a good mattress deal when we see one. Hot sleepers looking to overhaul their sleep on budget won't want to miss this 60% off sale at Emma. Here's why it is such a unmissable deal...

Emma Hybrid 10" Cooling Mattress

Was from: $899

Now from: $449

Saving: Up to $913 at Emma Mattress summary: This mattress is designed with a plush moisture-wicking, climate-regulating cover that increases evaporation and helps create a cool, dry sleep environment. It also features Emma's signature Airgocell foam, an open-pored, airy foam that allows for good circulation to keep the mattress and you cool and fresh. Like all the best hybrid mattresses, the Emma Hybrid Cooling Mattress has layers of foam dedicated to conforming to your body to balance pressure distribution and a layer of ergonomic pocket springs to enhance breathability and superior support. In the Emma Black Friday sale, a queen is down to $675 (was $1,349). And you can save an extra 10% by entering the code TOM10 at the checkout, taking a queen to just $607.50. This discount brings all sizes of the Emma Hybrid 10" Cooling Mattress, which goes up to a California King, under $750 — and that's a bargain. Benefits: 1-year trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: Emma mattress sales run throughout the year, so you're unlikely to pay full MSRP. But Emma reserve its biggest discounts for major sale events like the imminent Black Friday. We saw up to 55% off in other sales this year. Yet the current 60% discount gives you a bigger saving, making now a great time to shop ahead of the Black Friday rush.

Looking for something a little more luxury? Try this...