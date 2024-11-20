Hot sleepers love this Emma cooling mattress — get 60% off in today's Black Friday sale
Save up to $913 on the Emma Hybrid 10" Cooling Mattress and sleep comfortably this Black Friday
The temperature is dropping outside, but that doesn't stop year-round hot sleepers breaking a sweat. Thankfully, you can now save up to $913 on the Hybrid 10" Cooling Mattress at Emma in this Black Friday sale. This brings a queen size down to $675 from an MSRP of $1,349. That's a huge saving on a mattress that promises high-end temperature regulation.
Our best mattress of 2024 guide features several hybrid mattresses that are, by design, incredibly cooling. Emma is one of our favorite brand's that incorporates signature cooling technology with high-quality materials to create a comfortable and indulgent sleep experience for great value.
We've been tracking the Black Friday mattress sales, so we know a good mattress deal when we see one. Hot sleepers looking to overhaul their sleep on budget won't want to miss this 60% off sale at Emma. Here's why it is such a unmissable deal...
Emma Hybrid 10" Cooling Mattress
Was from: $899
Now from: $449
Saving: Up to $913 at Emma
Mattress summary: This mattress is designed with a plush moisture-wicking, climate-regulating cover that increases evaporation and helps create a cool, dry sleep environment. It also features Emma's signature Airgocell foam, an open-pored, airy foam that allows for good circulation to keep the mattress and you cool and fresh. Like all the best hybrid mattresses, the Emma Hybrid Cooling Mattress has layers of foam dedicated to conforming to your body to balance pressure distribution and a layer of ergonomic pocket springs to enhance breathability and superior support. In the Emma Black Friday sale, a queen is down to $675 (was $1,349). And you can save an extra 10% by entering the code TOM10 at the checkout, taking a queen to just $607.50. This discount brings all sizes of the Emma Hybrid 10" Cooling Mattress, which goes up to a California King, under $750 — and that's a bargain.
Benefits: 1-year trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping and returns
Price history: Emma mattress sales run throughout the year, so you're unlikely to pay full MSRP. But Emma reserve its biggest discounts for major sale events like the imminent Black Friday. We saw up to 55% off in other sales this year. Yet the current 60% discount gives you a bigger saving, making now a great time to shop ahead of the Black Friday rush.
Looking for something a little more luxury? Try this...
Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,893 now from $1,135 at Bear
Yes, the Emma Hybrid 10" Cooling Mattress is great value for money, but our #1 best cooling mattress of the year offers a more luxurious sleep if you have a little more cash to splash. In our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review, we rated this mattress highly in all key areas including design, comfort, support and temperature regulation. It also has 4" on the Emma Hybrid, making it a better choice for any sleepers (heavier bodies, front and back sleepers, and back pain sufferers) who need a more supportive, sturdy sleep surface. With our code TOM40 you can now save 40% on the Bear Elite Hybrid and you'll get two free pillows thrown in. This brings the price of a queen down to $1,383, and you'll get a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide with four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.