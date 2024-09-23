There's $400 off the Saatva RX in a time-limited sale — but should you buy now or wait for Black Friday?

The Saatva RX is a luxury solution to chronic back pain. While this specialist bed comes at a premium price, an end of summer sale takes up to $400 off the Saatva RX , which brings the price of a queen down to $2,945 from $3,295 for today only. It’s a decent deal in between major sale events, but should you wait for Black Friday instead?

Saatva is the luxury mattress maker behind some of our favorite beds, including the Saatva Classic, which tops our best mattress guide for all sleepers and budgets. While many of the offerings in this guide provide ample lumbar support to soothe back pain, the Saatva RX has been specially engineered to soothe chronic back ailments.



An up-to $400 discount is a strong mattress sale, especially if you’re shopping for a larger size bed (buying a king size mattress or larger will entitle you to the maximum savings). However, we have seen $400 off all sizes of the Saatva RX during previous major sales. So should you buy now, or wait? Let’s take a look.

Saatva Rx Mattress

Was from: $3,295

Now from: $2,945

Saving: up to $400 at Saatva Summary: The Saatva RX tops our best mattress for back pain guide, thanks to its incredible support for those with chronic back and joint conditions, such as scoliosis, sciatica and arthritis. At 15 inches tall, it's packed with seven layers, each designed to relive pressure and soothe painful joints, such as a lumbar crown – a 1 inch strip of gel infused memory foam that relieves pressure from the lumbar region. The combination of 2 inch memory foam modules and the 8 inch comfort unit of triple tempered recycled steel springs provides blissful contouring exactly where it's needed. During our Saatva RX mattress review, our lead tester reported that both motion isolation and edge support is excellent along rated it as 7.5-8 out of 10 for firmness. While this tension will suite back and stomach sleepers beautifully, side sleepers may find it to be too firm. Benefits: 365-night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white-glove delivery Price history: The Saatva RX is the second most expensive mattress in the brand's lineup. This Saatva sale knocks a considerable up-to $400 off the RX in a time limited sale (you'll have to be quick - it ends today). However, we have seen prices drop to $400 on all sizes of the RX in the past. So if you're shopping for a king size or bigger, now is a great time to buy. But if you're shopping for a smaller size and are looking for the best possible deal, you're better off waiting for Black Friday.

What to look for in a mattress for back pain