The Nolah Evolution is a great mattress for back pain — and it's up to $1,100 off in the after Christmas sales

If lower back pain keeps you up at night, it may be time to upgrade your mattress. We recommend the Nolah Evolution Mattress, which is 35% off at Nolah as part of its after Christmas sales. That drops the price of a queen to $1,624 (was $2,499). It comes with a pair of free pillows, too.

With its zoned support and multiple firmness levels, we consider the Nolah Evolution one of the best mattresses for back pain. It's a sound alternative to the Saatva Rx, a luxury orthopedic mattress that costs nearly twice a much and comes in only one firmness level.

While a 35% discount has become the standard mattress sale at Nolah, it's still a hefty savings for a luxury hybrid designed to alleviate back pain — after all, a saving of up to $1,100 for a split king is nothing to scoff at. If you want back pain to stop disrupting your sleep in 2025, then take a look at this after Christmas sale from Nolah...

Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress

Was: from $1,499

Now: from $974

Savings: up to $1,119 at Nolah Summary: Nolah's premier hybrid mattress is a great option for all types of sleepers, especially those suffering from lower back aches. It has a three-zoned bed of coils, with emphasis on lumbar support, along with three inches of foam for full-body pressure relief. We tested the luxury firm version in our Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress review, and found it comfortable for back and front sleeping. If you're a smaller side sleeper, consider going for the softer version; heavier sleepers will want to opt for firm. Low motion transfer makes it a great mattress for couples, too, but beware of the edge support, particularly for the softer models and smaller sizes. Price history: Throughout this year, we've seen this mattress consistently discounted by 35%, whether it be during major sales events like Labor Day and Black Friday or at random points throughout the year. After discount, a queen costs $1,624 (was $2,499) with two free pillows thrown in. Benefits: 120-night trial | lifetime warranty | free shipping

Sleep hot? Try this instead...