Run, don't walk! Nectar cooling mattress at lowest price in Amazon Black Friday sale

Nectar Premier Copper mattress

Was from: $999

Now from: $749.25

Saving: Up to $524.65 at Amazon

Mattress summary: The Nectar Premier Copper mattress is a top-performing cooling mattress designed for hot sleepers looking for an affordable bed. It is available as an all-foam or hybrid and both have a polyethylene-and-copper blend cover and 4" top layer of gel memory foam infused with phase change materials which do a great job of wicking away body heat and regulating temperature. The mattress kept our sleepers comfortably cool during our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review testing period. This testing also revealed motion isolation to be a standout feature of this cooling mattress, making it a great choice for couples who sleep hot. At 14" deep and rated a 6 out of 10 for firmness, it delivers adequate comfort and support too, especially to side sleepers. With 25% off, a memory foam queen is now $936.75 (was $1,249). Meanwhile, the hybrid queen is sold out. Though a hybrid model is available in every other size with up to 35% off and prices starting at $769.30. The lifetime warranty and one-year sleep trial really adds value to the price of the Nectar Premier Copper.

Benefits: Free shipping| Forever warranty | 1 year sleep trial

Price history: This mattress has been discontinued by Nectar, but you can still find it for low prices on third party retailer websites — we've shopped around and believe Amazon is your best bet. There's usually 20% off at Amazon during sale periods, but the discount is bigger and better this Black Friday with 25% off a twin, twin XL, full and queen, and steps up to 35% off a king. This means a queen is now $936.75 (was $1,249), or you can bag a king for just $37.60 more. A king size is $974.35 (was $1,499). In short, now is the time to shop if you want the best deal on the Nectar Primer Copper in the Nectar Black Friday sales.