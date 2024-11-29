Run, don't walk! Nectar cooling mattress at lowest price in Amazon Black Friday sale
The discontinued Nectar Premier Copper is up to 35% off in Amazon Black Friday sale — grab it while you can
The Nectar Premier Copper mattress might have been discontinued by the manufacturer, but Amazon has got hold of remaining stock and is selling it at an unbeatable price this Black Friday. There is currently 25% off the Nectar Premier Copper at Amazon, bringing a queen size to $936.75 (was $1,249).
Many of our top picks in our best mattress of 2024 guides have features to help hot sleepers sleep a little cooler, and an increasingly popular cooling technology is copper-infused foam. This is where the Nectar mattress gets its name from. It is woven with copper fibers that help create a cool, clean sleep space.
I've been tracking this year's Black Friday mattress sales to find today's best cooling mattress deals and can safely say this deal isn't one to snooze on, especially if you run hot at night. Remember it's no longer being produced and we don't know how long this deal will last. Here's why you should take advantage of it.
Mattress summary: The Nectar Premier Copper mattress is a top-performing cooling mattress designed for hot sleepers looking for an affordable bed. It is available as an all-foam or hybrid and both have a polyethylene-and-copper blend cover and 4" top layer of gel memory foam infused with phase change materials which do a great job of wicking away body heat and regulating temperature. The mattress kept our sleepers comfortably cool during our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review testing period. This testing also revealed motion isolation to be a standout feature of this cooling mattress, making it a great choice for couples who sleep hot. At 14" deep and rated a 6 out of 10 for firmness, it delivers adequate comfort and support too, especially to side sleepers. With 25% off, a memory foam queen is now $936.75 (was $1,249). Meanwhile, the hybrid queen is sold out. Though a hybrid model is available in every other size with up to 35% off and prices starting at $769.30. The lifetime warranty and one-year sleep trial really adds value to the price of the Nectar Premier Copper.
Benefits: Free shipping| Forever warranty | 1 year sleep trial
Price history: This mattress has been discontinued by Nectar, but you can still find it for low prices on third party retailer websites — we've shopped around and believe Amazon is your best bet. There's usually 20% off at Amazon during sale periods, but the discount is bigger and better this Black Friday with 25% off a twin, twin XL, full and queen, and steps up to 35% off a king. This means a queen is now $936.75 (was $1,249), or you can bag a king for just $37.60 more. A king size is $974.35 (was $1,499). In short, now is the time to shop if you want the best deal on the Nectar Primer Copper in the Nectar Black Friday sales.
Zoma Boost Cooling Mattress: was from $1,349 now from $1,011.75 at Zoma
While the Nectar Premier Copper is a top cooling mattress for most sleepers, we recommend the Zoma Boost Cooling Mattress to any hot sleepers with a particularly active lifestyle. This is because the Zoma Boost is made with graphite-infused recovery enhancing materials, which helped us wake up feeling refreshed during our Zoma Boost Cooling mattress review testing period. There's currently 25% off, taking a queen down to $1,311.75 (was $1,749). The standard sale at Zoma knocks $200 off, plus two free pillows. While you won't get any freebies with the current discount, you do get a much better slice off the price.
