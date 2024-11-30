The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress is 27% off this Black Friday — why I think it's worth upgrading from the cheaper model

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress

Was: from $1,373.33

Now: from $1,002.54

Savings: up to $776 off with code TOMS27 at Helix Sleep

Extras: 2 pillows, sheet set, mattress protector

Summary: Read our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review to understand why it's one of our sleep team's favorite mattresses. There's exceptional pressure relief for the shoulders, hips, and knees — critical areas for side sleepers in particular. But whilst this hybrid may have a marshmallowy-soft pillow-top, the steel coils and dense foam base layer provide ample support so you don't sink too low. There are zoned lumbar coils that are firmer in the center but if you're prone to lower back pain like I am, consider including an ErgoAlign foam top layer ($199 extra) for more pressure relief and support for your midsection. I slept on a Midnight Luxe with this upgrade during a recent hotel stay and avoided the aches that normally accompany me on my travels.

The Midnight Luxe also boasts sturdier edges courtesy of the reinforced coils along the perimeter, a feature not present in the original Midnight. Motion isolation is excellent and temperature regulation is very good — a Tencel cover comes standard but chronically hot sleepers may want to go for the GlacioTex cooling cover for $199 more. The Helix Midnight comes with a 10-year warranty, but the Helix Midnight Luxe includes five more years of coverage for a 15-year warranty.

Price history: The Helix Black Friday Sale cuts 25% off sitewide, but use our exclusive coupon code TOMS27 for 27% off, knocking the price of a queen-size to $1,732 (reg. $2,373.33.) The GlacioTex and ErgoAlign upgrades are $50 off each, now costing an extra $199 instead of $249.

It also comes with a generous set of freebies: a pair of pillows, a set of sheets, and a mattress protector. While we've seen the mattress on its own for less this year (it was $1,614 during July 4th sales), this is the best price we've ever tracked for this bundle deal.

Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | free shipping and returns