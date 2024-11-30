The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress is 27% off this Black Friday — why I think it's worth upgrading from the cheaper model
Save 27% on the Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress with exclusive Black Friday deal
If there's one mattress I recommend side sleepers to buy in today's Black Friday sale, it's the Helix Midnight Luxe — and it's currently at one of the best prices we've seen all year. Our exclusive coupon code TOMS27 will help you save 27% on all sizes of the Midnight Luxe at Helix Sleep, which brings the price of a queen size to $1,732 (reg. $2,373.33). Even better, it comes with free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector.
Making an appearance in this year's best mattress guide, the Helix Midnight Luxe is the more luxurious successor of the cheaper Helix Midnight. While the Helix Midnight is a great mattress for side sleepers, the Midnight Luxe takes it up a notch with a plush pillow-top, dedicated lumbar support, and reinforced coils along the perimeter for stronger edges. It also includes a longer warranty (15 years versus 10 years for the Midnight) and offers optional upgrades for cooling and back pain relief.
Speaking from personal experience as a mattress tester, the Midnight Luxe is also very comfortable for back sleeping, despite being marketed primarily for side sleepers. I'll also be sharing another Black Friday mattress deal for an even more luxurious option for side sleepers from Helix...
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress
Was: from $1,373.33
Now: from $1,002.54
Savings: up to $776 off with code TOMS27 at Helix Sleep
Extras: 2 pillows, sheet set, mattress protector
Summary: Read our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review to understand why it's one of our sleep team's favorite mattresses. There's exceptional pressure relief for the shoulders, hips, and knees — critical areas for side sleepers in particular. But whilst this hybrid may have a marshmallowy-soft pillow-top, the steel coils and dense foam base layer provide ample support so you don't sink too low. There are zoned lumbar coils that are firmer in the center but if you're prone to lower back pain like I am, consider including an ErgoAlign foam top layer ($199 extra) for more pressure relief and support for your midsection. I slept on a Midnight Luxe with this upgrade during a recent hotel stay and avoided the aches that normally accompany me on my travels.
The Midnight Luxe also boasts sturdier edges courtesy of the reinforced coils along the perimeter, a feature not present in the original Midnight. Motion isolation is excellent and temperature regulation is very good — a Tencel cover comes standard but chronically hot sleepers may want to go for the GlacioTex cooling cover for $199 more. The Helix Midnight comes with a 10-year warranty, but the Helix Midnight Luxe includes five more years of coverage for a 15-year warranty.
Price history: The Helix Black Friday Sale cuts 25% off sitewide, but use our exclusive coupon code TOMS27 for 27% off, knocking the price of a queen-size to $1,732 (reg. $2,373.33.) The GlacioTex and ErgoAlign upgrades are $50 off each, now costing an extra $199 instead of $249.
It also comes with a generous set of freebies: a pair of pillows, a set of sheets, and a mattress protector. While we've seen the mattress on its own for less this year (it was $1,614 during July 4th sales), this is the best price we've ever tracked for this bundle deal.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | free shipping and returns
For an even more luxurious option...
Helix Midnight Elite: from $2,498 $1,824 with code TOMS27 + freebies at Helix Sleep
The Elite series is Helix's most opulent range of mattresses. In my Helix Midnight Elite mattress hands-on, I call it more of a want than a need...but if you're after a bonafide hotel mattress, you may as well get it while it's on sale this Black Friday. It has a softer feel than the Helix Midnight Luxe with a dual layer of micro coils and an even cushier pillow-top, so I'd recommend it for strict side sleepers and lighter back sleepers. After our exclusive coupon code, a queen-size Midnight Elite is $2,736.04 (was $3,748). It comes with a pair of pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector.
