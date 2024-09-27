The DreamCloud memory foam mattress drops to just $249 in huge flash sale

DreamCloud Sleep has today launched a flash sale on all of its memory foam mattresses, including the all-foam version of its original The DreamCloud bed-in-a-box. Today you can buy the DreamCloud memory foam from $249 at DreamCloud Sleep, thanks to an extra $100 off the already huge discount of up to 50%. That price beats what we saw last Black Friday, so now is the best time to buy.

This weekend's flash sale brings a queen-size DreamCloud memory foam down to just $665 (total value $1,387) – a saving of 13% on the previous top sale price. These savings are in addition to the brand's existing Fall sale, which offers up to 50% off each DreamCloud. You'll also get free shipping, a lifetime warranty, and a year's sleep trial with free returns.

The DreamCloud ranks second in our guide to the best mattress of 2024 for all sleepers and budgets, second only to the Saatva Classic. $665 for a queen all-foam DreamCloud brings it inline with the price of the hybrid version, which is something we've never seen before. This new mattress sale ends on September 30, so you don't have long here.

The DreamCloud memory foam mattress

Was from: $934

Now from: $249

Saving: Up to $1,090 at DreamCloud Mattress summary: The DreamCloud is a hotel-style luxury mattress without the luxe price tag. We've tested the DreamCloud Hybrid (see our DreamCloud mattress review for more) and know that these mattresses offer full body comfort and pressure-relieving support for a range of sleep positions. The DreamCloud memory foam is made with toxin-free certiPUR-US foam, and focuses on lower back support to keep your spine in healthy alignment during sleep. This is one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market right now, especially for back and side sleepers. The benefits are good too, with a year's risk-free sleep trial meaning you can return it if you change your mind during the 12 months after purchase. Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping Price history: Each month the DreamCloud mattress sale offers up to 50% off all mattresses – this deal was first introduced as a flash sale last October and has stuck around. But this additional $100 off all sizes of the memory foam model takes it down to the lowest price we've seen yet. For this weekend only, a queen size DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress is $665 (worth $1,387).

DreamCloud memory foam vs hybrid: How to choose

The DreamCloud mattress comes in two versions: hybrid (foam and springs) and just memory foam. When deciding which version is right for you, don't be led by price alone. Yes the extra $100 off this weekend is great value, but a memory foam mattress suits some people more than others.

If you sleep hot, hate contouring mattresses that cradle your body, and you like a bed with a bit of bounce, do not buy the DreamCloud memory foam. Instead, choose the DreamCloud Hybrid. We've tested that version and rate it as the best hybrid mattress of the year just behind the Saatva Classic.

However if you love feeling cradled by your mattress, you want a foam bed to reduce all aching joints and pressure points, or you share with a restless sleeper and want a mattress that isolates all motion, then choose the DreamCloud memory foam.

Both cost $665 for a queen size in this weekend's sale, but the memory foam deal ends on September 30. We expect it to rise again to $775 for a queen after that. For further options, see our guide to the best mattresses in a box.