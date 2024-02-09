Save up to $1,159 on Naturepedic's best organic mattresses in Presidents' Day sale

If your shopping for a fully organic mattress but don't have thousands to spend on a bed, you're in luck as Naturepedic has launhed a 20% off sitewide sale. As of today you can save 20% off the brand's entire line of mattresses, with up to $1,159 when you apply the code PRESDAY20 at checkout. Better yet, this discount is valid on luxury sheets, pillows and bed frames too.

One of the standout offers is a queen-size Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid Mattress for $1,599 (was $1,999). This is the most affordable of Naturepedic's mattresses yet it's still plush and luxurious, comprising wool, and cotton. It also comes in three firmness levels so you can tailor it to your specific comfort.

Naturepedic makes some of this year's best mattresses for all people wanting healthier, more sustainable sleep. All of its mattresses are now EWG Verified (a first for any sleep brand) and boast certifications from the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Made Safe, UL/GREENGUARD, and many others. You won't find any fiberglass in these beds, either.

Naturepedic mattresses ship free and come with a 100-night risk-free trial plus a 25-year warranty. Scroll down to learn more about the latest Naturepedic mattress sale, and keep an eye on our President's Day mattress sales page for even more offers.

Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid Mattress

Was: From $1,399

Now: From $1,119.20 via code PRESDAY20 Summary: As Naturepedic's entry-level mattress, the Serenade is the most affordable way to enjoy the company's luxurious eco-conscious beds. It comes in three firmness levels (firm, cushion-firm, or plush) and is loaded with organic materials (latex, cotton, and wool). Even its 8" encased coils are made without glues or adhesives. The 'no flame retardants' claim may be shocking at first, but that just means you won't find any fiberglass. (The wool batting acts as a fire barrier.)



Price history: This 20% discount is among the biggest we've seen from Naturepedic, and it usually appears around major shopping holidays like Black Friday, Labor Day, and of course Presidents' Day. Its standard offer is a 10% off new customer coupon upon signing up for email alerts. (In case you're wondering, you can't combine discounts.)



Benefits: 100-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

Why are organic mattresses expensive?

Organic mattresses tend to be more expensive than other types because of the effort that goes into sourcing materials and producing products to meet the rigorous standards for sustainability certifications. The manufacturing processes for organic beds are complex to help preserve the environment and keep workers safe, but the result is a product with a relatively small carbon footprint that'll last a long time.

Latex is commonly found in organic mattresses, and it's extremely durable. Latex mattresses can last as long as 25 years with proper care, compared to 7 to 10 years for a memory foam mattress. Organic mattresses also avoid using fiberglass as a flame barrier, since it's a material that can potentially irritate your skin and lungs. Organic wool is typically used as a flame retardant instead.

Fortunately, organic mattresses are discounted as often as their memory foam counterparts so you'll rarely ever have to pay full price for them.