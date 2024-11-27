I'm a bedding expert — here's the Tempur-Pedic pillow deal I'd pick for all sleepers

Tempur-Pedic is a brand known for its specialized Tempur Materials; dense foams that contour to the body for supreme pressure relief. The Tempur-Cloud Adjustable pillow uses these materials to creates a pillow that suits all, irrespective of sleeping position, and you can now save up to $59 when buying a double pack at Tempur-Pedic.That's two queen pillows for just $99 (was $138).

While all the options in our best pillow guide can offer healthy alignment for your head, neck and shoulders, it's tricky to find a pillow that can do it for any sleeper. Just like sleeping on the best mattress for your sleep position can make a difference to your wellbeing, choosing the right pillow can significantly enhance your sleep experience.

If you want to give your bedroom a much needed upgrade, you’re in luck. The Black Friday mattress deals are here with exciting prices on all top sleep products — including some fantastic Black Friday bedding deals. Here's why every sleeper should consider the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud adjustable pillow.

Tempur Cloud Adjustable Pillow: from $69 at Tempur-Pedic Summary: The Tempur-Cloud Adjustable has a medium-soft profile making it perfect for all sleeping positions including combination sleepers. This all-in-one model has a unique Tempur-blend promising three features: pressure relief, plush comfort and premium support. The fully customizable and breathable fill comes in a stretchy liner, allowing you to easily fluff or scrunch the pillow to better suit your sleep needs. The removable and washable outer cover is treated with Surface-Guard technology to keep your pillow clean and fresh for long. The Tempur Cloud Adjustable is available in two sizes: queen and king. You can now enjoy bundle savings up to $39 off on two queen sized pillows dropping the MSRP to just $99 (was $138). Benefits: 5 year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are semi-regular, but often fleeting. We rarely see massive savings on pillows, so this bundle deal is worth considering: two queen pillows will cost you $99 (was $138), while two king pillows is $119 (was $178). If you're only after the one pillow, there's a chance we'll see a different saving in the near future, as Tempur-Pedic has sometimes offered 10% off single pillows.

Looking for something else?