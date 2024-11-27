I'm a bedding expert — here's the Tempur-Pedic pillow deal I'd pick for all sleepers
Get two Tempur-Cloud Adjustable pillows for just $99 with this bundle savings deal
Tempur-Pedic is a brand known for its specialized Tempur Materials; dense foams that contour to the body for supreme pressure relief. The Tempur-Cloud Adjustable pillow uses these materials to creates a pillow that suits all, irrespective of sleeping position, and you can now save up to $59 when buying a double pack at Tempur-Pedic.That's two queen pillows for just $99 (was $138).
While all the options in our best pillow guide can offer healthy alignment for your head, neck and shoulders, it's tricky to find a pillow that can do it for any sleeper. Just like sleeping on the best mattress for your sleep position can make a difference to your wellbeing, choosing the right pillow can significantly enhance your sleep experience.
If you want to give your bedroom a much needed upgrade, you’re in luck. The Black Friday mattress deals are here with exciting prices on all top sleep products — including some fantastic Black Friday bedding deals. Here's why every sleeper should consider the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud adjustable pillow.
Tempur Cloud Adjustable Pillow: from $69 at Tempur-Pedic
Summary: The Tempur-Cloud Adjustable has a medium-soft profile making it perfect for all sleeping positions including combination sleepers. This all-in-one model has a unique Tempur-blend promising three features: pressure relief, plush comfort and premium support. The fully customizable and breathable fill comes in a stretchy liner, allowing you to easily fluff or scrunch the pillow to better suit your sleep needs. The removable and washable outer cover is treated with Surface-Guard technology to keep your pillow clean and fresh for long. The Tempur Cloud Adjustable is available in two sizes: queen and king. You can now enjoy bundle savings up to $39 off on two queen sized pillows dropping the MSRP to just $99 (was $138).
Benefits: 5 year warranty | Free shipping
Price history: Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are semi-regular, but often fleeting. We rarely see massive savings on pillows, so this bundle deal is worth considering: two queen pillows will cost you $99 (was $138), while two king pillows is $119 (was $178). If you're only after the one pillow, there's a chance we'll see a different saving in the near future, as Tempur-Pedic has sometimes offered 10% off single pillows.
Looking for something else?
Sleep Number Naturalfit Ultimate pillow: from $149.99 at Sleep Number
If you want a luxurious natural down pillow for all sleepers, Sleep Number’s Naturalfit (another one of our all-time favorite pillows) is worth your attention. We particularly recommend it for stomach sleepers, due to the plush cushioning that comes from the natural down and latex blend interior. Upgrade to the Ultimate model ($189 for a standard size) and it comes with removable inserts to adjust the pillow for any sleep style. It's a pricey buy, but with the bundle deal you can save 50% on your second pillow: two standard size pillows will cost you $225, saving you roughly $75.
