Quick! $300 off the Purple Mattress in today's extended Black Friday sale

Purple Mattress

Was from: $999

Now from: $759

Saving: Up to $300 at Purple Mattress summary: So what makes the Purple mattress one of the best cooling mattresses and one of the best mattresses for back pain? Its patented GelFlex Grid. This is a unique hyper-elastic polymer layer engineered soft, supportive and cool. It has over 1,400 individual air channels for advanced airflow that dissipates excess body heat, keeping you and your mattress cool, while instantly responding to movement ensuring your spine is aligned and pressure points cradled. Pairing this mattress with a Purple Adjustable Base, down to $569 from $699, means you can customize your sleep position to eliminate pressure build up in joints. It is currently at the lowest price we have seen in a while with a queen sitting at $1,234 (was $1,499) this Cyber weekend. Do take note that, as good as this mattress' features are, it is only 9.25" tall so is unlikely to be the best mattress for heavy people. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Purple mattress sales are a semi-regular occurrence and, honestly, they're not always the most generously. Sometimes we only see $100 off. This Black Friday we saw $200 off a queen size Purple Plus mattress, but they've stepped this up to $265 for Cyber weekend, with a maximum saving of $300 off a split king. That's the best saving we've seen in a long time and we don't expect it to last long.

