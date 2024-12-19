Saatva's prices have just increased — here are 3 mattresses to shop instead

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid mattress and our top overall choice for all types of sleepers thanks to its customizable comfort and outstanding support. Unfortunately, it just had a price hike so if you're shopping for a mattress now, we're sharing our favorite Saatva Classic alternatives you can find on sale — including the Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress for 30% off at Bear Mattress.

After a $400 discount during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Saatva Classic is back to its regularly scheduled MSRPs, which means a queen-size is $2,099. We crowned it our best mattress of 2024 after a round of re-testing, so if you're eager to get your hands on a Saatva at a discount, you'll probably have to wait for the Presidents' Day sales in February.

Otherwise, if you can't put off buying a new mattress, these three Saatva Classic alternatives are a fantastic value and highly recommended by our expert testers...

Three Saatva Classic alternatives to shop now

Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress: was $1,893 now $1,326 at Bear Mattress The Bear Elite Hybrid is our top alternative to the Saatva Classic and our best cooling mattress overall. Like the Saatva Classic, it comes in three firmness levels and has zoned lumbar support. In our Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress review, we praised this bed for easing lower back pain and keeping us cool throughout the night. It comes standard with a PCM-infused cover to draw away heat — or upgrade to a Celliant-infused cover for optimal cooling and recovery. If you buy now, you can get 30% off and two free pillows worth $150. That brings the price of a queen to $1,614 (was $2,305). The benefits are excellent as well, with a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,130 now $419 at DreamCloud The DreamCloud has a similar look and feel to the Saatva — and the best part is that it's a fraction of the price. Despite its lower cost, the DreamCloud still has a luxury feel, with five layers of high-quality materials designed to cater to a variety of different sleep types. It's our favorite mattress-in-a-box and right now, you can bring home a queen-sized DreamCloud Hybrid for just $665. Like Saatva, DreamCloud also includes a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.