Need an air mattress for holiday guests? Here's 3 under $65 in the Black Friday sales

If you’re confused by the sheer number of offers available on air mattresses this Black Friday, we've got you covered. We've been scouring sleep deals all weekend, and have found three top-rated inflatable beds that you'll want to check out while they're still on sale. That includes the SleepLux Durable Inflatable Air Mattress With USB Charging Port from $30.96 at Amazon (reg. from $57).

While the comfort and support of these beds cannot be compared with our picks of best mattresses for all sleepers, we cannot deny the fact that these inflatable beds are easy to set up when guests stay over and can be conveniently stored away when not in use. Plus, they're generally affordable — especially this weekend.

If you're seeking something more permanent, head over to our Black Friday mattress deals hub for the latest offers from major brands on luxury, mid-range, and budget models. Otherwise, head below for the best Black Friday air mattress deals that'll satisfy your houseguests...

3 Black Friday air mattress deals to shop right now

1. SleepLux Durable Inflatable Air Mattress With USB Charging Port: was from $56.99 now from $30.96 at Amazon

This air mattress keeps its shape with a three-layer construction that consists of a dense polyester mesh core flanked by two layers of heavy-duty plastic. Not only is there a built-in air pump, but there's also a built-in USB port so guests can charge their devices without having to look for a free outlet. No need for a separate pillow, either, as the surface is slightly raised at the top of the mattress for a place for sleepers to rest their heads. This weekend, all sizes of the SleepLux are 20% to 46% off. A queen-size is on sale for $49.54 (reg. $62), while a king-size is $86.73 (reg. $109.99).

2. Intex Dura-Beam 13" Mid-Rise Air Mattress: was from $44.99 now from $35.80 at Amazon

This Amazon best-selling air mattress has a unique dual-layer system that conforms to your body for ample support and comfort. The Dura-Beam technology and fiber-tech build (consisting of thousands of high-strength polyester fibers) keep it sturdy to prevent sagging. (It's also puncture-resistant and waterproof.) The Intex comes with a built-in electric pump that allows it to fully inflate in up to four minutes, according to the brand. Three sizes are available, and all of them are on sale for Black Friday. A queen is now $49.86 (MSRP $114.99), a 57% savings.



Note that the Elevated (18") and High-Rise (22") versions are also on sale.