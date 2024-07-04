Mattress Firm's 4th of July sale is giving away an adjustable base with every queen Sealy Posturepedic hybrid — now $850

The Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Mattress is a bestseller, and it's now 26% off in Mattress Firm's new 4th of July sale. Right now, you can save $299 on a queen Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Lacey 13" Firm Mattress and get a free adjustable base with purchase at Mattress Firm - all for just $850.

You'll find that plenty of the beds we test for our best mattress guide come in firm, as these are best for a lot of different sleepers. The Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Firm Mattress is designed to provide firm support for back and stomach sleepers in particular, while providing a breathable design for a cooler sleep.

Not only will you get a free adjustable base with every queen or king size, but you'll also get free delivery and a 120-night sleep trial. This is one 4th of July mattress sale you won't want to miss.

Queen Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Lacey 13" Firm Mattress

Was: $1,149

Now: $849.99 + adjustable base

Saving: $299 at Mattress Firm



Summary: The Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Lacey 13" Firm Mattress is designed to give support to back and stomach sleepers, who need extra support along the hip area to maintain proper spinal alignment and prevent back pain. The mattress has a cooling hybrid construction with motion-reducing coils for increased airflow and breathable gel memory foam. Th edges are reinforced for more durability and support, while an antibacterial cover is used for a cleaner sleep. Price history: Back in February, Mattress Firm only took 17% off this mattress, with a queen priced at $949.99

We can't guarantee how long this special deal will stick round, so we suggest you take advantage while you can. Benefits: 120-night trial | Free delivery

Who should sleep on a firm mattress?

The best firm mattresses are designed for back and stomach sleepers, along with plus-sized individuals (i.e. those who weigh 230lbs or more). This is becuase stomach sleepers need the most support in their hip area. If a mattress is too soft, their hips will dip into the mattresses surface and cause their spine to become misaligned, leading to back pain.