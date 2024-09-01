Mattress Firm Labor Day sale 2024: Memory foam mattresses from just $90

Labor Day is a great time to upgrade your mattress, as there are some decent price cuts to be found. That includes the Mattress Firm Labor Day sale which will help you save up to 72% off select mattresses at Mattress Firm. You'll find markdowns on big name brands such as Purple, Nectar, Tempur-Pedic, and others.

Most of the biggest deals will be for Mattress Firm's exclusive Sleepy's by Sealy brand. The popular Sleepy's by Sealy Memory Foam Medium Mattress is $391.99 (MSRP $1,399.99). However, if you live near a Mattress Firm store, you could bring home a queen Sleepy's by Sealy Basic Foam Mattress for just $89.99. That's the cheapest price we've seen.

A lot of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets are available at Mattress Firm, but if you're not finding what you want there, have a look at our guide to the best Labor Day mattress sales and deals from other retailers and brands.

Today's top deals on popular mattresses

Mattress Firm Labor Day sale 2024: The top 5 deals

1. Sleepy's by Sealy's Basic Foam Queen Mattress: $169.99 $89.99 at Mattress Firm Stores

Your mileage will vary here as this deal is only available from Mattress Firm retail locations, so we'd recommend calling ahead to see if this mattress is in stock. Buy online and you'll have to pay $149.99. It's rare to find a queen mattress for less than $100, and the reviews for this one are overwhelmingly positive. While you'll get the 120-night trial, the warranty is only valid for one year.

2. Sleepy’s by Sealy Memory Foam Medium Mattress: from $874.99 $244.99 at Mattress Firm

In its Labor Day sale, Mattress Firm has slashed 72% off its popular mattress-in-a-box, meaning you can grab one at a ridiculously low price. A queen is now just $391.99 (was $1,399.99), which is a drop from the previous sale price of $549.99. It has a medium firmness designed to suit any sleeper, although at 10" high it may not be tall enough for some adults. Still, 98% of Mattress Firm customers who've reviewed it claim they're satisfied with it. Included are free shipping, a 120-night trial, and a 10-year warranty.

3. Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress: from $1,499.99 $999.99 at Mattress Firm

Nectar recently discontinued its premium cooling mattress and it's no longer available to purchase directly from the brand, but you can still find it in stock at Mattress Firm, although stock is selling quickly. A queen goes for $1,249 (reg. $1,949), which matches Nectar's standard sale pricing. Nectar's forever warranty applies but instead of a year-long trial, you'll get 120 nights to trial it at home. Read our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review to find out why we call it a 'dream for hot sleepers.'

4. Beautyrest BR800 13.5" Plush Pillow Top Mattress: from $919.99 $367.99 at Mattress Firm

This luxurious 13.5" mattress is 60% off, which brings the price of a queen to $487.99 (MSRP $1,219.99). This plush hybrid will suit side sleepers best, with a cloud-like pillow-top to cushion the joints. A layer of individually wrapped coils offer support and pressure relief while limiting motion transfer. It comes with a 10-year warranty and free shipping, with the option to upgrade to White-Glove Delivery for $99.99.

5. Tulo Bamboo 12” Medium Plush Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: from $629.99 $252.99 at Mattress Firm

This is an affordable alternative to the Zinus Cooling Green Tea Mattress (from $299), with a similar construction that includes a layer of green tea-infused memory foam and a bamboo-knit cover for cool, hypoallergenic sleep. The medium-plush feel should suit side sleepers, as well as some back sleepers who like to sink a little deeper. A queen-size Tulo Green Tea mattress is $349.99 during Mattress Firm's Labor Day sale.

Mattress Firm Labor Day sale 2024: FAQs

Do I need a Mattress Firm promo code or coupon?

For the most part, no. To save during the Mattress Firm Labor Day sale, all you need to do is choose your mattress and head to the checkout, where the discount will apply automatically.

That said, you might be able to stack a separate Mattress Firm promo code for additional savings. For instance, coupon code 'ELEVATE' adds a free Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base with select mattress purchases. (Eligible items will be marked; you must add the base to your cart separately.)

Can I return a Mattress Firm mattress after Labor Day?

All of the mattresses on the Mattress Firm website come with a 120-night sleep trial, but it does entail a $99.99 return fee, a $149.99 restocking fee, and a credit equivalent to the purchase price of your original mattress.

This policy isn’t the most generous out there, as we’ve seen retailers offering 365-night trial periods with free return shipping. Nectar and DreamCloud are a couple of brands that offer this, and both are also available for sale at Mattress Firm – but with the rare exception, we'd advise you to purchase directly from those brands for the best aftercare.

On the other hand, if you purchase a Tempur-Pedic mattress from Mattress Firm, the trial period will be longer than having purchased straight from Tempur-Pedic, which only provides a 90-night trial with its beds.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As for a warranty, this can vary depending on which brand you go for. Many of the mattress brands sold at Mattress Firm handle their own warranty process, so if you’ve something goes wrong with it, you’ll need to contact the brand directly.

If yours doesn’t fall within that category, however, then Mattress Firm will file a claim on your behalf. Mattress Firm typically offers a 10-year warranty.

When is the Mattress Firm Black Friday sale?

Perhaps you're already looking ahead to Black Friday mattress deals which tend to boast the cheapest prices of the year. Mattress Firm takes part in the annual retail event every year, offering some generous mattress discounts. Last year, it announced its Black Friday specials in late October, and we believe that'll be the case this year, too.

Are you likely to save more during the Mattress Firm Black Friday sale than you would in its Labor Day sale? That depends. In 2022 and 2023, Mattress Firm slashed up to 50% off its mattresses, which is less than the 70% max discount we're seeing during its Labor Day sale. However, MSRPs fluctuate constantly, so the gap in savings may not be as wide as it seems.