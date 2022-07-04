FAQs

What are Mattress Firm promo codes? Mattress Firm promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of everyday items sold at Mattress Firm. When available, Mattress Firm coupon codes can be entered during the checkout process. The discount will then be applied/displayed during checkout.

Does Mattress Firm offer discounts? Mattress Firm offers an extra 10% to 20% off discounts to military, students, and healthcare workers. The coupons are single-use only, but you can get a new coupon every 90 days. In order to receive the special Mattress Firm coupons, you'll need to verify that you're a military/vet, student/teacher, or work in the medical field. You can learn more about the military discount (opens in new tab), teacher/student discount (opens in new tab), and the first responder discount (opens in new tab) via the Mattress Firm website.

What is the Mattress Firm credit card? Buying a new mattress can be expensive. As a result, Mattress Firm offers its own Mattress Firm credit card (opens in new tab). The card offers zero interest for 60 months on purchases of $2,999 or more.

Does Mattress Firm offer free shipping? Mattress Firm offers a wide range of shipping options (opens in new tab) based on your needs and budget. The options include:

Silver Service (Free): This free shipping service offers delivery to your front door, side door, or garage.

This free shipping service offers delivery to your front door, side door, or garage. Gold Service ($79 - $119): This service in includes new mattress and box spring setup. It also includes removal of your old mattress set (equal to the number of new pieces being purchased).

This service in includes new mattress and box spring setup. It also includes removal of your old mattress set (equal to the number of new pieces being purchased). Platinum Service ($149): This services includes delivery up five flights of stairs. Bases and mattress sets can also be set up (as long as it's no more than 3 sets).

This services includes delivery up five flights of stairs. Bases and mattress sets can also be set up (as long as it's no more than 3 sets). Diamond Service ($199): Mattress Firms' premium delivery service offers all of the above options plus preferred two-hour delivery window at the time of purchase.

Is there a Mattress Firm store near me? Mattress Firm stores are located throughout the country. You can browse, shop, and pick up items from these stores. Head to the store locator (opens in new tab) page to find your nearest option.

Mattress Firm hints and tips

In addition to Mattress Firm coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Mattress Firm.

Sign up for the newsletter: Enjoy $50 off your next purchase by signing up for the Mattress Firm newsletter. When you subscribe, you also get the benefit of receiving the latest sales, offers and news straight to your inbox.

Enjoy $50 off your next purchase by signing up for the Mattress Firm newsletter. When you subscribe, you also get the benefit of receiving the latest sales, offers and news straight to your inbox. Mattress trials: Mattress Firm offers a 120-night trial on its mattresses, so you have loads of time to decide whether it's the right one for you. Mattress Firm recommends trying your new mattress for at least 21 days as it takes your body time to adjust to a new mattress.

Mattress Firm offers a 120-night trial on its mattresses, so you have loads of time to decide whether it's the right one for you. Mattress Firm recommends trying your new mattress for at least 21 days as it takes your body time to adjust to a new mattress. Sales and clearance: Head to the Mattress Firm Sale & Clearance page for the biggest price cuts. On this page, you can filter by 'mattresses', 'bed frames', 'bedding' or 'pillows' for an easier shopping experience.

Head to the Mattress Firm Sale & Clearance page for the biggest price cuts. On this page, you can filter by 'mattresses', 'bed frames', 'bedding' or 'pillows' for an easier shopping experience. 120 Night Low Price Guarantee: If you find the same mattress at another store for a cheaper price, Mattress Firm will pay the difference. The price guarantee is available for up to 120 days after you've made your purchase!

If you find the same mattress at another store for a cheaper price, Mattress Firm will pay the difference. The price guarantee is available for up to 120 days after you've made your purchase! Mattress recommendations: Try Mattress Firm's online tool MattressMatcher to find out what your perfect mattress is before you buy.

How to use Mattress Firm promo codes

Mattress Firm promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. Above the pricing, you'll see a field labeled "Promo code." Manually enter your code here and then click "Apply" and your Mattress Firm coupon code will automatically be discounted from the final price.