I’m a mattress tester with back pain — this is the cooling bed topper I’d buy this week

As a mattress tester with lower back pain, I know that the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper will add both support and temperature control to your bed. Luckily, there's now an unmissable deal where you can save up to 55% on the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper at Amazon, with a queen now $251 (was $499).

Like this year's best mattresses , bed toppers come in a range of materials and options. But our favorite pick in our best mattress toppers guide is the Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper, which offers a superb amount of pressure relief. When we tested the bed topper without its cooling upgrade, we found it to sleep warm, so this cooling model will fix that issue and leave you waking up dry and refreshed.

While the Black Friday mattress topper sales are just around the corner, I doubt the current Amazon deal will be topped. Over at Tempur-Pedic, this cooling version of the Tempur-Adapt topper is $519 for a queen, so this Amazon sale is the best deal to take advantage of ahead of the Black Friday mattress sales.

Queen Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper

Was: $419

Now from: $188 at Amazon

Saving: Up to $298 Summary: The Tempur-Adapt mattress topper is an absolute dream for those suffering with aches and pains, with plenty of cushioning comfort from the three inches of Tempur foam. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review , our testers felt the topper was best suited to side sleepers, who will feel plenty of pressure relief at their shoulders and hips. We also gave it top place in our best memory foam mattress toppers round up. When we tested the standard model of this topper, our tester woke up slightly warm some mornings. However, this upgraded cooling version will fix the issue and help you avoid overheating at night. The cool-to-the-touch performance cover is also removeable and machine-washable and comes with corner straps to keep the topper secured to your mattress. Price history: This offer keeps the queen size at the same price we saw for Amazon Prime Day earlier in the month. However, with 55% off, a twin XL size is actually cheaper than a twin size, at $188 compared to $239. We’d expect Tempur-Pedic’s own website to have some Tempur-Pedic mattress deals for Black Friday, so the topper may well be reduced further at that time. Benefits: Limited warranty | Free shipping

What is the Tempur-Adapt Cooling Topper?

Simply put, the Tempur-Adapt Cooling Topper is the standard Tempur-Adapt Topper model but with a cooling upgrade. This cooling upgrade comes in the form of a cool-to-the-touch performance cover, made from premium cooling yarns and soft-knit material. I reccomend going for the cooling version, as our reviewers found the standard model to sleep warm.