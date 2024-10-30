I'm a mattress deals writer — here's why I'd buy a Nolah Natural in the early Black Friday sale
The organic latex Nolah Natural 11 Mattress is 35% off in early Black Friday sale
As a mattress deals writer, I know that organic mattresses are growing increasingly popular thanks to their eco-friendly comfort and premium materials. I also know that their high quality designs mean that organic beds are often expensive, but right now you can save 35% on the Natural 11 mattress at Nolah Mattress, with a queen-size now down to $1,364 (was $2,099).
If you're looking for this year's best mattress, you can't go wrong with a bed containing naturally breathable latex. Combining Talalay latex, supportive coils, and certified organic wool, the Nolah Natural 11 is designed to create a hypoallergenic sleep experience.
Not only does this early Black Friday offer the biggest price drop we've ever seen on the mattress, it also throws in two free pillows. This is one of the best mattress deals we've seen ahead of the Black Friday mattress sales, and you'll also get the brand's generous evergreen benefits such as free shipping, a lifetime warranty, and a 120-night sleep trial.
Nolah Natural 11 mattress
Was: from $1,499
Now: from $1,049
Saving: up to $750 at Nolah Mattress
Summary: The Nolah Natural 11 is one of the best organic mattresses, offering an 11" build with durable latex that provides optimum comfort and support. Its design is comprised of breathable organic cotton cover, moisture-wicking organic wool, two layers of cushioning latex, and zoned coils. In our Nolah Natural hands-on mattress review to have an ultra-responsive feel giving it a bouncy sway, making it ideal for those who enjoy changing sleep position throughout the night.
Price history: For Halloween, Nolah took up to 35% off the Nolah Natural 11, saving you up to $1,000 and reducing a queen to $1,449. The current 35% deal means you can get a queen for just $1,364, saving you up to $1,189 instead.
Benefits: 120-night trial| Free shipping | Lifetime warranty
Looking for a firmer organic mattress? Try this deal instead
Avocado Green Plush mattress: was from $1,189 now from $1,399
If you're looking for the most luxurious organic mattress money can buy, then look no further than the Avocado Green mattress. This organic mattress offers firm support, making it one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. The current 15% off sale knocks $300 off the price of a queen size, bringing it down to $1,699. It's a luxe price tag, but if you're after the best of the best, it doesn't get much better than Avocado Green. You'll benefit from a 1-year trial, 25-year warranty, and free shipping.
