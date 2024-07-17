I'm a bed tester with back pain — this is the Sealy Posturepedic Prime Day mattress deal I'd buy at $419 for a queen

The Prime Day deals are rolling into their second day, and many of the day's best discounts are taking place away from Amazon. Right now, you can get 40% off all sizes of the Spring Bloom 12" Medium Mattress at Mattress Firm - which is incredible value for money. As a mattress tester with recurring back pain, I know how important a decent mattress is. Reassuringly, Sealy’s Posturepedic mattresses were designed alongside orthopedic experts, meaning they offer excellent support to the joints and spine and plenty of pressure relief.

After helping test and review the best mattress of 2024 and along with my own experience, I know that the right mattress for back pain sufferers will be one that supports your spine and soothes aches and pains. The Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom is a great option for those looking for a more traditional innerspring feel, with its combination of coils and gel foam.

Mattress Firm's flash sale rivals some of the best Prime Day mattress deals. For other Prime Day deals , we're seeing big discounts across bedding and sleep accessories. Let's take a closer look at this Sealy Posturepedic deal:

Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12" Medium Mattress

Was from: $499.99

Now from: $299.99

Saving: Up to $400 at Mattress Firm Summary: Sealy’s entry-level orthopedic mattress, the Posturepedic Spring Bloom is an innerspring style mattress made up of an antibacterial cover, Sealy cool gel foam and motion-reduce encased coils for comfort and correct spinal alignment. There’s also a reinforced foam center that provides targeted back support. Orthopedic mattresses are some of the best mattresses for back pain , although the Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom is softer than many others on the market. It’s available in a medium firmness that should appeal to back sleepers and possibly even some stomach sleepers, as it has such a firm and reinforced coil. Like the best mattresses for side sleepers , the medium soft mattress offers plenty of cushioning comfort around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips, whilst still maintaining excellent spinal alignment. Motion transfer is also excellent, so this is a good choice if you share your bed with a restless partner. Price history: Even at full price, the Sealy is competitive, with a queen coming in at $699. The 40% flash sale takes this down to an epic $419.99, which is rivals the best prices on many of the best mattresses on Amazon . This is one of the strongest discounts we’ve seen on the Sealy Posturepedic range, so it’s well worth taking advantage if you’re looking for a new orthopedic mattress. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

What is an orthopedic mattress?

An orthopedic mattress is one that’s designed to promote healthy spinal alignment alongside great support and pressure relief. They generally provide firmer support, due to reinforced coils and extra lumbar support and are particularly suited to those suffering with joint and back pain.

Orthopedic mattresses are generally made using higher quality materials and a sturdy design, meaning that they offer plenty of longevity. Most true orthopedic mattresses are innerspring or hybrids, with the foams providing cushioning, while the springs provide the support. These mattresses are ideal for back pain sufferers who need to make sure their lumbar region is adequately supported to avoid the spine falling out of alignment.